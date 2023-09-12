Robert Irwin Rescues a Snake Trapped Inside a Vending Machine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin continues to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Steve Irwin. From helping a bird with anger management issues to capturing different animals in spectacular photos, his love of nature and wildlife seems to have no bounds. While he's experienced many unique situations working at the Australia Zoo, he recently had a first-ever animal rescue. After receiving a phone call about a trapped python, Irwin raced over to the site to help out. However, the snake wasn't in any of the usual places. Somehow, the poor creature got trapped inside of a vending machine with no way out.

“I just got a call that there's a carpet python—big snake—stuck in a vending machine at the zoo, so this is a first,” Irwin says while driving his car in a video shared to social media. Since the incident was on Australia Zoo premises, Irwin showed up to the area still in uniform to try and help out. Someone assisted with opening the door to the vending machine, and from there, Irwin was able to see where the snake had tangled himself with the beverages. “What we don't want is for him to go up the wiring,” Irwin explains in the rescue video. “We need to pull him up at the front. We don't want to make him too upset because we want him to come out nice and smooth.”

Fortunately, Irwin's finesse at handling wild animals helps him free the poor snake. He lets it wrap around his arm so he could inspect it. That's when he notices that the python is actually missing part of its tail: a sign that this reptile might have gotten into similar troubles before. “This bloke has obviously got a spirit of getting himself caught in weird situations,” Irwin jokes. “Because he is missing the end of his tail, and that's an old injury from a long time ago.” Afterward, Irwin promises to relocate the snake somewhere safely, so hopefully there won't be another python inside the vending machine anytime soon.

