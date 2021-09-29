17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

It’s been 15 years since the beloved Steve Irwin tragically died, but the Australian conservationist’s legacy lives on. Today, his wife Terri, daughter Bindi, and son Robert are continuing to care for animals at Australia Zoo. His children are now adults themselves, and both Bindi (23) and Robert (17) are building exciting careers as conservationists, just like their dad.

Steve was known for his compassion for animals and his critical work in saving the future of Australian wildlife. His unconventional character and kind nature shone through in his hit TV show, The Crocodile Hunter, which aired during 1997–2004, with over 300 episodes. Steve also founded Wildlife Warriors Worldwide (formerly the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation), which protects habitat and wildlife through breeding and rescue programs for endangered species, and scientific research.

The beloved Crocodile Hunter had a love for wildlife from a young age. His parents, Lyn and Bob Irwin, founded the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park (now called Australia Zoo) in 1970. His father taught him how to “hunt” for crocodiles in rivers at age 9, and he continued to work with the reptiles for the rest of his life. As a young man, he took part in the government’s Crocodile Relocation Program, capturing crocodiles that had strayed too close to populated areas. He then helped to relocate the reptiles to appropriate locations in the wild or to the family park.

Just as Bob passed down his love for animals to his son, Steve did the same for his own children. Robert was just 2 years old when his father died on September 4, 2006, after being stung by a stingray. However, now that he's 17, the young conservationist is showing just how similar he is to his late father.

Robert posted a heartwarming tribute to his dad on Father’s Day in 2020, revealing an old photo of the two of them with a koala. “I feel so lucky to have had an absolute superhero for a dad,” he wrote on Instagram. “One of the things I’m most thankful for was the passion for wildlife that he instilled in me at such a young age. He taught Bindi and I the importance of treating every living being as you would wish to be treated.”

Just like Steve did in his youth, Robert spends his time campaigning for conservation and animal rights. But his personality and passions aren’t the only things he has in common with Steve—he also looks just like his late dad. His followers on Instagram were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance in one particular photo. One person wrote, “You have never looked more like your father than you do in this picture, and your smile radiates that.” Another person wrote, “He lives in you.”

Check out the heartwarming photos of Steve and Robert below.

The legendary Steve Irwin tragically died when his son Robert was just 2 years old.

Robert is now carrying on his father's mission to help protect Australian wildlife, and he looks just like the beloved “Crocodile Hunter.”

The resemblance is uncanny!

