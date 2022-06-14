A Very Patient Robert Irwin Tries to Help an Aggressive Bird Overcome Her Anger Management Issues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

As it turns out, people aren't the only ones who struggle with anger management and need a good therapist. Such is the case with Emily, a wild curlew who found her way to one of the Irwins' conservation properties. Now, in addition to building a career as a conservationist and an award-winning photographer, Robert Irwin has undertaken the challenge of working with the volatile bird. In fact, the 18-year-old son of Terri and the late Steve Irwin has made it his personal mission to ease Emily's inexplicable troubles in the hopes of getting her to stop attacking him.

Posted on Irwin's Instagram over the course of the last few months, the “Emily's Anger Management” video series features Irwin spending some quality time with a wild curlew—a large-eyed, long-legged species of ground-dwelling bird native to Australia. In a recent post, Irwin explains, “Emily the curlew is certainly one of the most fierce, sassy, and loveable animals that I have ever come across. She showed up one day at one of our remote conservation properties in outback Australia.” He says that, though Emily is a wild bird, she quickly formed a special bond with the humans she interacted with and “consistently followed us around for hours on end.” There's another, feisty side to her personality though—according to Irwin, Emily sometimes “just wakes up and chooses violence, promptly attacking for no reason. She has no eggs to defend, just some serious anger management issues.”

In the comical videos, a very patient Irwin sits down to have a chat with the temperamental bird, who often ends up attacking him. In one instance, after a few painful seconds of Emily yanking on his hand, he politely asks, “Okay, can you please let go?” to which she does, and Irwin politely thanks her. Then, Emily just stares off into the horizon, letting out a few therapeutic screams. Irwin listens carefully and nods along. “That was some strong language,” he acknowledges. Then, to the camera, he says: “You definitely don't want me to translate that.”

Since the first few videos, Emily and her feisty attitude have become quite the sensation, with fans all over the world relating to her outbursts and general need to vent once in a while—so much so that there's now a range of Emily-inspired merchandise, with the profits going to conservation and habitat preservation. “We thought to celebrate her fiery personality, we would let all of you represent Emily and embrace the curlew chaos!” says Irwin. “Because sometimes, that Emily energy is just a vibe.”

In this entertaining video series, a very patient Robert Irwin sets out to help Emily (a wild curlew) work through her anger management issues.

Emily showed up one day at one of the Irwins' remote conservation properties in outback Australia and immediately formed a bond with the humans.

Sometimes though, Emily releases her chaotic energy and lets out some pent-up anger.

Usually, she does this by attacking her patient counselor…

…or stealing his things.

“She's not guarding a nest,” Irwin says, “doesn't have a mate to defend—she's just got A LOT of attitude!”

All images via Robert Irwin.

