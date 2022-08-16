Home / News

Robin Williams’ Children Honor Their Father on the 8th Anniversary of His Death

By Margherita Cole on August 16, 2022

It has been eight years since the passing of legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams. After struggling with his physical and mental health, he died by suicide at the age of 63, leaving behind his wife and two children. This year, on the anniversary of his death, Williams' son Zak and his daughter Zelda shared some heartfelt words dedicated to their father.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” Zak wrote. “I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!” The 39-year-old is currently a mental health advocate who gives lectures across the country about his mental health journey. Williams' only daughter, Zelda, shared a quote from Japanese writer Haruki Murakami as a tribute to her father: “And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in.” Zelda followed up with suicide prevention resources, adding, “I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle with your hearts today. I know I'm trying.”

Williams remains one of the most beloved performers, who is remembered for his comedic and dramatic work. Not only did he star in iconic films like Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, but he was also famous for his roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, the Night at the Museum franchise, and as the voice of Genie in the Disney animated classic, Aladdin. Prior to his death in 2014, Williams suffered from severe depression and was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease. After his autopsy, it was revealed that he had a type of progressive dementia called Lewy body dementia, which caused a range of health issues for the late actor.

While his life ended too soon, Williams' legacy lives on through his children and his many acting performances that continue to give joy to people around the world.

On the 8th anniversary of Robin Williams' death, his children—Zak and Zelda Williams—honored their father.

h/t: [Upworthy]

