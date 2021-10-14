Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

There is no official Robin Williams biopic in the works. But if actor Jamie Costa’s performance is any indication, he is the one to play the late actor if/when a film happens. In a five-minute video called “test footage” recently posted to Costa’s YouTube channel, he perfectly portrays Williams—from his appearance to voice to mannerisms. It's uncanny!

The video depicts a based-on-real-life scene in which Williams is in his Mork and Mindy acting days. It begins with Williams getting into character as Mork, clad in the iconic rainbow suspenders and shooting rapid-fire jokes among funny voices. His castmate Pam Dawber (the actor who played Mindy on the show, here depicted by Sarah Murphree) struggles to get his attention. Finally, she interrupts him to break the news that his friend John Belushi has died. Williams, also a fellow partier, was with Belushi that night. He responds to the news with sadness and ultimately humor—the show must go on.

Watch the short video below to see Costa nail his Williams impression and the emotional intensity of the moment.

Watch Jamie Costa perfectly portray the late Robin Williams in this “test footage” video.

Costa is depicting Williams during his Mork and Mindy acting days. Learn more about the show and see Williams act as Mork.

