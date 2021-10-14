Home / Entertainment

Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

By Sara Barnes on October 14, 2021
Jaime Costa as Robin Williams

There is no official Robin Williams biopic in the works. But if actor Jamie Costa’s performance is any indication, he is the one to play the late actor if/when a film happens. In a five-minute video called “test footage” recently posted to Costa’s YouTube channel, he perfectly portrays Williams—from his appearance to voice to mannerisms. It's uncanny!

The video depicts a based-on-real-life scene in which Williams is in his Mork and Mindy acting days. It begins with Williams getting into character as Mork, clad in the iconic rainbow suspenders and shooting rapid-fire jokes among funny voices. His castmate Pam Dawber (the actor who played Mindy on the show, here depicted by Sarah Murphree) struggles to get his attention. Finally, she interrupts him to break the news that his friend John Belushi has died. Williams, also a fellow partier, was with Belushi that night. He responds to the news with sadness and ultimately humor—the show must go on.

Watch the short video below to see Costa nail his Williams impression and the emotional intensity of the moment.

Watch Jamie Costa perfectly portray the late Robin Williams in this “test footage” video.

Costa is depicting Williams during his Mork and Mindy acting days. Learn more about the show and see Williams act as Mork.

Jamie Costa: YouTube | IMDb
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

Robin Williams Required Companies to Hire Homeless People In Order to Book Him

Photographer Takes Photos of Mimes in Central Park. Discovers It’s a Young Robin Williams 35 Years Later.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Taylor Swift Wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday in a Touching Video Message
RIP Michael K. Williams: Celebrating the Actor Who Played Omar Little on ‘The Wire’
RIP Ed Asner: Paying Tribute to the Beloved Emmy-Winning Actor Who Starred in ‘Up’ and ‘Elf’
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pose in Front of Rarely Seen Basquiat Painting for New Tiffany’s Ad
British Diver Tom Daley Goes Viral for Knitting a Dog Sweater in the Stands at Tokyo Olympics
B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday
Striking Celebrity Portraits Photographed In-Person At the 2021 Academy Awards
Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won a Grammy While Filming Her Own Show and Has Best Reaction
Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes
Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Have a Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle
Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.