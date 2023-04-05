Futuristic Travel Trailer Swivels Open To Reveal a Deck for Lounging on the Road

Some camper caravans think outside the box, and the newly produced Romotow is one of them. It's one of the most original travel trailers on the market with a sleek, futuristic design that rotates to reveal another part of its layout. When swiveled open, it has a covered deck alongside a sleeper main cabin for four to six people.

The awe-inspiring design is made possible with an automatic hydraulic system. It's powered by a lithium battery that's charged with help from solar panels on the trailer's roof. The mechanism pushes the cabin outward 90 degrees, creating an L-shape and making the deck accessible. The previously hidden patio space has a teak-like appearance with plenty of room for outdoor furniture. Additionally, there’s an option for built-in conveniences like a fold-down bench seat, a table built into its rounded front, or mesh side walls to keep the bugs away.

Camper caravans are not known for having a lot of space, but there are ways to make a small area feel larger. Romotow does this with wraparound windows in its dining area. The dinette doubles as sleeping quarters, transforming into a single double bed or two single beds. Additionally, there’s a lift-away double bed.

Past the dining area, there is a kitchenette that’s available in two styles depending on the needs of the traveler. Regardless of what someone chooses, there’s a full dry bathroom behind it and a private bedroom—complete with a closet and two circular windows—beyond that.

Add-ons like additional solar panels, mounted TVs, and an outdoor projection system make the Romotow comfortable for more than just a road trip every once and a while; it’s something someone could live in on a full-time basis.

The Romotow is manufactured in New Zealand and has a starting price of NZ$429,000 (about US$270,000).

