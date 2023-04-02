Home / Design / Cars

Airstream and Porsche Join Forces to Create a Trailer Concept That Fits in a Garage

By Jessica Stewart on April 2, 2023
Airstream anď Porsche Concept Trailer

Two legends of design have joined forces to dream up a trailer concept that will have you yearning to take a road trip. Airstream, known for its silver bullet trailers, and Studio F.A. Porsche, the design minds behind the Porsche, have created a new travel trailer concept that we hope will become a reality. This lightweight trailer is more aerodynamic and can even be stored in the garage, making it unique among Airstreams.

With its sleek, minimalist design, this contemporary travel trailer is truly unique. Gone are the Airstream's signature rivets. And, thanks to wraparound windows, light pours through the interior. The rear is flat, instead of round, which makes the trailer more aerodynamic and allows for the inclusion of a hatchback that can be opened from the exterior. There's even a pop-up roof with integrated awnings—a first for an Airstream.

Part of the goal of the project was to make a travel trailer that more people could own. This is Airstream's first trailer concept that could fit into a garage, thanks to an automatic suspension that lowers the trailer's body. This would enable people who live in communities that regulate trailer parking, as well as those without access to secure storage, to still enjoy the benefits of life on the road. This concept also benefits anyone who owns an electric vehicle or small SUV. Thanks to the introduction of carbon fiber in some parts, the trailer is light enough to be pulled by a wide range of vehicles.

The 16-foot trailer sleeps two people and the interior looks as chic as the exterior. A kitchenette with a two-burner stovetop and integrated sink sits at the back of the trailer. The rest of the space includes a sitting area that can easily be converted into a sleeping area at night. There's also plenty of storage, particularly as all of the heating and cooling tanks, as well as the battery, are hidden out of sight below the floor.

If you can't wait to get your hands on this Airstream, you may just have to wait. As it's part of the company's Air Lab concepts, there's no guarantee that it will ever go on sale. But even if it doesn't, Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler has some good news. “While our concept projects don’t always reach the marketplace, the resulting lessons and innovations often influence present and future designs as they make their way into our main product lines.”

Airstream and Porsche have joined forces to create a new concept travel trailer.

Airstream anď Porsche Concept Trailer

Sleek and lightweight, it can even be towed by an electric vehicle and stored in a garage.

Airstream anď Porsche Concept Trailer

The interior sleeps two people and is as clean and contemporary as the exterior.

Seating Area in Airstream anď Porsche Concept TrailerSleeping Area of an Airstream and Porsche Concept TrailerKitchen in Airstream anď Porsche Concept TrailerAirstream anď Porsche Concept Trailer

Here's hoping that some of these features make their way into retail models in the future.

Airstream anď Porsche Concept Trailer

h/t: [design-milk]

All images via Airstream.

Related Articles:

Pottery Barn and Airstream Collaborate On a Chic Special-Edition Trailer

Airstream Unveils New “European Inspired” Trailer Ready for Off-the-Grid Living

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

17-Year-Old Designs a Motor That Could Change How Electric Cars Are Made
Self-Taught Senior Builds Jet Engine Go Kart and Takes It for a Wild Ride
World’s Smallest Car Looks Like a Toy and Is Now a Kit You Can Build Yourself
World’s First Solar-Powered Car Is Ready To Hit the Road
Volkswagen Upgrades Its Classic Van Into a Sustainable Electric Vehicle
New BMW iX M60 Car Can Change Its Exterior Color by Pushing a Button

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pottery Barn and Airstream Collaborate On a Chic Special-Edition Trailer
Creative Design Turns a VW Bus Into a Luxury Pontoon Boat
You Can Win the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean in This Amazing Sweepstakes
A Real Flying Car Just Completed Its First Inter-City Flight
Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels
1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.