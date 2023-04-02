Airstream and Porsche Join Forces to Create a Trailer Concept That Fits in a Garage

Two legends of design have joined forces to dream up a trailer concept that will have you yearning to take a road trip. Airstream, known for its silver bullet trailers, and Studio F.A. Porsche, the design minds behind the Porsche, have created a new travel trailer concept that we hope will become a reality. This lightweight trailer is more aerodynamic and can even be stored in the garage, making it unique among Airstreams.

With its sleek, minimalist design, this contemporary travel trailer is truly unique. Gone are the Airstream's signature rivets. And, thanks to wraparound windows, light pours through the interior. The rear is flat, instead of round, which makes the trailer more aerodynamic and allows for the inclusion of a hatchback that can be opened from the exterior. There's even a pop-up roof with integrated awnings—a first for an Airstream.

Part of the goal of the project was to make a travel trailer that more people could own. This is Airstream's first trailer concept that could fit into a garage, thanks to an automatic suspension that lowers the trailer's body. This would enable people who live in communities that regulate trailer parking, as well as those without access to secure storage, to still enjoy the benefits of life on the road. This concept also benefits anyone who owns an electric vehicle or small SUV. Thanks to the introduction of carbon fiber in some parts, the trailer is light enough to be pulled by a wide range of vehicles.

The 16-foot trailer sleeps two people and the interior looks as chic as the exterior. A kitchenette with a two-burner stovetop and integrated sink sits at the back of the trailer. The rest of the space includes a sitting area that can easily be converted into a sleeping area at night. There's also plenty of storage, particularly as all of the heating and cooling tanks, as well as the battery, are hidden out of sight below the floor.

If you can't wait to get your hands on this Airstream, you may just have to wait. As it's part of the company's Air Lab concepts, there's no guarantee that it will ever go on sale. But even if it doesn't, Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler has some good news. “While our concept projects don’t always reach the marketplace, the resulting lessons and innovations often influence present and future designs as they make their way into our main product lines.”

Airstream and Porsche have joined forces to create a new concept travel trailer.

Sleek and lightweight, it can even be towed by an electric vehicle and stored in a garage.

The interior sleeps two people and is as clean and contemporary as the exterior.

Here's hoping that some of these features make their way into retail models in the future.

All images via Airstream.

Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel