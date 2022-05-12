Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Amazing Photo of Wisteria Trees Looks Like a Fireworks Display

By Sara Barnes on May 12, 2022
Wisteria Photos by Ryo Tajima

For fans of fairytale-like flowers, the Ashikaga Flower Park in Japan’s Tochigi prefecture is a must-see. The park boasts more than 350 different flowering wisteria trees, including a massive (and highly Instagramable) one that is over 150 years old. The impressive tree is a centerpiece for the Fujinohana Monogatari Ofuji Festival which takes place until May 22, 2022. During this time, the park is illuminated and allows visitors to enjoy the trailing florals in a whole new light at night.

Japanese photographer Ryo Tajima specializes in floral imagery and ventured to the festival to capture the breathtaking beauty of the famous wisteria tree. Tajima approached the tree from a point of view that’s different from how many people photograph it though. Rather than showcasing the long vertical flowers from a profile view (in which they nearly touch the ground), Tajima stood underneath the purple canopy and held his camera at a 90-degree angle. The result, he noted, looks like fireworks.

The display does indeed resemble a fireworks celebration. Tajima used a fish-eye lens that caused the flowers to radiate from a central point; the blooms closest to the center look like fireworks that just burst while the flowers in the background look like they are trailing towards Earth.

The photographer’s picture not only showcases the brilliance of wisteria trees, but it also demonstrates how a simple shift in perspective allows us to view a subject in a new and refreshing way.

Photographer Ryo Tajima takes awe-inspiring pictures of wisteria trees.

Wisteria Photos by Ryo TajimaWisteria Photos by Ryo Tajima

The photos showcase the trailing blooms during the day and when they're illuminated at night.

Wisteria Photos by Ryo TajimaWisteria Photos by Ryo TajimaWisteria Photos by Ryo TajimaRyo Tajima: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ryo Tajima.

Related Articles:

Japan’s Enchanting Wisteria Tree Tunnels Belong on the Pages of Fairy Tales

20+ Stunning Nature Tunnels That Are Like Walking Through a Fairy Tale

Interactive Projections Transform Historic Japanese Garden Into a Candy-Colored Kaleidoscope

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Perfectly Timed Photo Captures Full Moon Framed by the Arc de Triomphe
Germany’s Nature Society Crowns the 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year
Amazing Contest Highlights the World’s Best Storm Photography of the Year
Photographer is Documenting Ancient Baobab Trees Before They All Disappear
Lucky Family Gets Portrait of a Lifetime When a Shooting Star Makes an Unexpected Appearance in Their Photo
Photographer Captures Rare Moment When Yosemite Waterfall Transforms Into a Stream of Fire

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures the Candy-Colored Beauty of a Pink Lagoon in Australia
Stunning Photo Captures “Miracle” Fog Rolling Over Sacred Mountain City in Japan
Photographer Captures Beauty and Power of Tornado Vortexes
Incredible Winners of the 2021 Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Colorful Aerial Photos of a Spring Known as “the Devil’s Eye” in the Gobi Desert
Stunning Infrared Photos Celebrate Latvia’s Natural Environment

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.