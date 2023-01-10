Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

First Florida Newborn Is Surrendered To Only Life-Saving ‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’

By Sara Barnes on January 10, 2023
Newborn Baby

Photo: NataliaD/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual event.)

On January 5, 2023, the Ocala Fire Rescue in Florida announced that the first newborn was surrendered to the state’s only Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The child was safely recovered and transported to the hospital where they will be up for adoption. The department, which is located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, has had the device installed since 2020.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes is a safety device that legally allows a parent in crisis to securely and anonymously surrender a newborn if they are unable to care for them. These boxes are installed on an exterior wall of a fire station or hospital, and the door automatically locks once the baby is placed inside the Baby Box. At that point, the interior door of the box allows for a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes aims to prevent illegal newborn abandonment by offering a last resort for parents in crisis. In addition, the organization has a 24-hour crisis hotline and provides training for first responders.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey spoke at a press conference regarding the Ocala surrender. “The first thing that we want is we want to address the parents who legally surrendered this infant. And right now I’m going to talk directly to her or him,” she said. “Thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe. Thank you for bringing your child to a place that you knew was going to take care of this child. And thank you for doing what you felt was best.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes: Website
h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

56-Year-old Grandma Gives Birth to Son and Daughter-in-Law’s Healthy Baby Girl

Woman Delivers Healthy Baby on Side of the Road With Her Kids Waiting in the Car

Baby Girl With Down Syndrome Is Adopted by a Doting Dad After Being Rejected by 20 Families

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘Democracy’s Library’ by The Internet Archive Contains Government Research Accessible for All
Former Social Worker Crafts Dolls Identical to Children Who Have Visible Physical Differences
Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
300 Demonstrators Recreate the Hair of Iranian Teenager Nika Shahkarami
Photographer Uses Soulful Portraiture To Shed Light the Plight of Spanish Greyhounds [Interview]
Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Chef Is Decolonizing the Kitchen by Only Using Ingredients Native to North America
World Cup Broadcaster Wears ‘One Love’ Armband in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community
Interactive Map Shows You Which Indigenous Lands You Are On
What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day? How This Holiday Honors Native People
14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It
Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi by Sharing Her Pregnancy Photos on Her Own Terms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.