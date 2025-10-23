Home / Art / Painting

Evocative Paintings Demonstrate the Masks Women Wear in Society [Interview]

By Jessica Stewart on October 23, 2025
a Cage & a House in it exhibition by Sandra Chevrier

“La Cage, la fumée monte au ciel,” acrylic on canvas

Montreal-based artist Sandra Chevrier is known for her pop-infused paintings, illustrations, and street art pieces that combine captivating portraits of women with aspects of comic book culture. Her latest exhibition, a Cage & a House in it, debuts a set of 35 paintings that are two years in the making. Building on her well-known portrait series The Cages, these new images use a variety of media to push a message about our limitations and the external forces that shape us.

Taking place at Miami’s Goldman Global Arts Gallery, the show is Chevrier’s biggest exhibition to date. “Years ago, I discovered the work of Sandra Chevrier at an arts fair and was thunderstruck,” says Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Global Arts and curator of the Wynwood Walls. “Her works spoke to me as a woman unlike any artist I had come across in my career. With every glance, I felt the power of her canvases sink into my being. Her paintings remind me of the extraordinary power of women and to embrace our strength without apology.”

Through her evocative paintings, Chevrier’s commentary on the masks women wear in society is something that resonates with any woman. And through the power of her art, Chevrier gives a visual to the internal stress that many women face today.

We had the chance to speak with Chevrier about this powerful series of images and the exhibition, which runs through January 2026. Scroll down for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage se comportent comme le vent se comporte,” acrylic on linen

What inspired this body of work?

I started thinking about and working on this exhibition in 2023, which marked the 10-year anniversary of the Cages series. This milestone really motivated me to showcase some classic works, both hand-painted reinterpretations and evolutions of my favorite pieces, alongside brand new images that reflect my ongoing journey as both an artist and a person.

These different chapters are inspired by my own ups and downs, my losses, tough times, and time spent figuring out who I am, especially with all the expectations society throws at us. The idea of liberation took shape as I began to think about breaking free from those constraints. I’ve tried to capture those moments of chaos and calm in my latest pieces, showing both the struggles and the victories. The solitude during the pandemic made me more aware of how we’re all limited physically and mentally, which pushed me to think deeper about freedom and what it means to define myself.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage adieu aux averses, aux orages et aux ouragan,” acrylic on linen canvas

Why does the theme of liberation speak to you?

Liberation is important to me because it taps into our natural desire to break free from the norms and limits that society puts on us. I want to highlight those transformative moments in my artwork, showing how strength, and even a bit of chaos, can lead to potential. This theme serves as a reminder that while we crave freedom, there are often obstacles—both from the world around us and within ourselves. My art amplifies these battles and victories, and I hope it encourages people to think about their own journeys toward empowerment.

Freedom is more of an illusion than a reality. We’re surrounded by laws, rules, and customs that shape our lives and hold us back. However, if we choose to listen to our hearts and follow our true desires, we can find a sense of freedom within ourselves. Instead of feeling trapped by the limitations around us, we can create a safe space inside, a kind of comfortable home, even within the confines of the cages life places around us. Here, we can be ourselves and experience a genuine sense of freedom: A Cage & a House in it.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage et la valeur de la vie,” mix media on dragon cloud rice paper

How does the use of different media help you express your vision?

Using a range of materials lets me dive into these complex themes in a more layered way. I play with everything from inks and watercolors to spray paint, acrylics, rice paper, cotton, and linen canvas, as well as bold mosaics. Each medium brings its own vibe to the table.

I’ve really enjoyed working with rice paper; it adds a beautiful delicacy to my pieces that enhances the overall experience and encourages self-reflection. Cotton canvas allows for clean, defined lines, which is great for painting the details of a portrait and comic books. Linen canvas and its textures give me more freedom with my brushwork, and I love the natural feel and color of linen, which I often use as part of my backgrounds while leaving some of it exposed.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage et le sentiment mutuel,” acrylic on canvas

What medium was the most challenging to work with?

My biggest challenge so far has been hand-painting the comic books. It takes a lot of detail and loads of patience, but it’s also super rewarding and feels almost meditative. I lay down flat colors first, and at the end, I add the black outlines, which brings everything together.

The most satisfying?

Adding the fire element to my Cages series has been the most satisfying for me. It introduces a fresh perspective to my work. The energy of the fire is frozen in time, creating a sense of tension and anticipation. While there’s chaos with the flames, the portraits stay calm and composed, ready for that final step toward freedom. When I paint, I feel a sense of freedom and a deeper connection to my artistic vision, which is really soothing.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage et le battement de coeur,” mix media on drago cloud rice paper

What do you hope people will take away from this exhibition?

I want people to walk away feeling inspired and introspective, ready to confront their own stories and the “masks” they wear. It’s important for them to know that someone understands what they’re experiencing in their quest for freedom amid all the societal pressures. By engaging with the themes in my work, I hope to spark conversations about balancing the desire for freedom with the realities that hold us back, promoting self-acceptance and personal growth.

Sandra Chevrier art for "a Cage & a House in it"

“La Cage quand le souffle du vent fend le ciel,” acrylic on canvas

What’s next for you?

Looking ahead, I’m excited to keep exploring the theme of breaking free from the Cages and try out new ideas and techniques. I want to delve deeper into the “destruction of the mask” while also adding more dramatic or theatrical elements. During my trip to Paris this summer, I was inspired by the dramatic sculptures at the Jardin du Luxembourg, which led me to some new drawing ideas that I hope to bring to life in a new painting series. My creative journey is always evolving, and I plan to keep reflecting the complexities of life through my art. Art will always be my first language.

Exhibition Information:
a Cage & a Home in it
October 24, 2025 – January 2026
GGA Gallery
2516 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

Sandra Chevrier: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sandra Chevrier.

