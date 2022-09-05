Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

One of the World’s Rarest “Lost Bird” Species Photographed in Colombia

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 5, 2022
Santa Marta sabrewing

The Santa Marta sabrewing. (Photo: Yurgen Vega/SELVA/ProCAT)

Some animal species get lost. This can be due to time, or to the vast expanses of their remote habitats. Hopeful humans may search high and low hoping to catch a glimpse of the precious creatures. For decades, the Santa Marta sabrewing has been a bird-watching holy grail—the quintessential “lost bird.” Discovered in 1946 in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains of Colombia, the shimmering, iridescent creature was last seen in 2010. But a new sighting by local bird watcher Yurgen Vega has produced stunning images of the magnificent creature.

Vega was birding and researching local species in the mountains of Colombia when he turned to leave. Thankfully he spotted a Santa Marta sabrewing sitting on a nearby branch. The bird briefly posed for Vega's camera, allowing him to get an incredibly rare shot. The male bird had distinctive emerald-green feathers, a curved black bill, and an iridescent blue neck. The find was all the more special as the species is one of the top 10 most sought-after birds on the “Search for Lost Birds” quest by conservation organization re:wild.

The habitat and range of the birds are still somewhat of a mystery, but they seem to live high in the forested mountains. Researchers believe the birds are critically endangered. Esteban Botero-Delgadillo, of SELVA: Research for Conservation in the Neotropics, explained, “Perhaps the main conclusion that we can draw from this finding is that, in order to better understand this species, it will be vital to work along with the rural and Indigenous communities in the region. They have the possibility of encountering the species more often, so involving them in initiatives such as community monitoring programs will be the most efficient way to generate valuable information that contributes to conservation.”

“We still don’t understand the distribution of the species well, so it is possible that there are other locations that require urgent attention,” he added. “However, the first and foremost step is to determine where stable populations occur, so that we can identify pressures and threats to determine key areas for conservation.” Industrial activity is a huge threat to the bird's habitats, as with many other species.

John C. Mittermeier, director of threatened species outreach at American Bird Conservancy, said of the discovery, “I also hope that people see this rediscovery as a call to action for both the sabrewing—now that the species has been found, we need to act quickly to learn more about it and protect it—and for other lost bird species. There are more than a hundred species of birds around the world that are currently lost. Hopefully by working together we can find them all.”

The incredibly elusive Santa Marta sabrewing has been photographed in Colombia, the first sighting in over a decade and the second ever.

One of World’s Rarest ‘Lost Bird’ Species Photographed in Colombia

Photo: Yurgen Vega/SELVA/ProCAT

h/t: [Gizmodo]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal
Watch Olive the White Rhino Give Birth to a Healthy Baby Calf
Meet the Shoebill Stork, an Enormous Bird That Looks Like a Muppet
Photographer Creates Mesmerizing Flight Trails of Winged Creatures as a Meditation on Time
Conservation Group Finds Tiger Population Is 40% Larger Than Previously Thought
Monarch Butterflies Are Now Classified as an Endangered Species

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fin Whales Sighting Signals a Comeback for the Once Endangered Species
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes
Male Emu Unexpectedly Incubates Eggs From Different Birds and Hatches Six Chicks
Winners of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Our Feathered Friends
Last Known Member of Giant Tortoise Species Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered on Galápagos Islands

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]