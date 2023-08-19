Home / Architecture

Architect Santiago Calatrava to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jessica Stewart on August 19, 2023
Santiago Calatrava Receives Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale

Left: Santiago Calatrava (Photo: © Thomas Hoeffgen via Florence Biennale) | Right: Detail of the Lyon Saint Exupery airport railway station (Photo: _luSh_/Depositphotos)

Esteemed architect Santiago Calatrava is being honored by the Florence Biennale of Art and Design for his contributions to the world of design. In October, the Spanish architect will receive the Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement for being “one of the most influential architects of our time.”

The organization further acknowledges that the award is also a recognition of his “audacious experimentation” and his ability to combine art and architecture. Calatrava, who is also a sculptor, sees a deep connection between this art form and his architecture. Today, his work can be seen across Europe and the Americas.

Calatrava's approach to design =is distinct, with his use of patterns and intricate forms making his architecture instantly recognizable. To honor his long, celebrated career, the Florence Biennale will also dedicate an entire pavilion to his work. Calatrava is also expected to take the stage at the October 19 awards ceremony and will give a speech during the event.

“One of the most influential architects of the last fifty years, Calatrava is a leading figure in an architecture that is respectful of the forces that run through the constructions, sometimes conceived with challenging formal solutions,” shared the Biennale in a statement about the award. “The Spanish architect has realized bridges, infrastructures, congress, and exhibition centers during a career studded with great successes, not only as an architect but also as an artist capable of expressing himself through different artistic disciplines, including drawing and sculpture.”

At 71, Calatrava shows no signs of slowing down. He's currently in the middle of construction for what will be Dubai's tallest structure, Dubai Creek Tower, and is the creative mind behind London's £1 billion Greenwich Peninsula development.

Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Florence Biennale of Art and Design.

City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, Spain

City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, Spain (Photo: giuseppemasci.me.com/Depositphotos)

World Trade Center Transportation Hub

World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Manhattan, New York (Photo: artyooran.gmail.com/Depositphotos)

Margaret Hunt Hill bridge by night.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Dallas, Texas (Photo: f11photo/Depositphotos)

Ysios Winery by Santiago Calatrava

Ysios Winery, Laguardia, Basque Country, Spain (Photo: herraez/Depositphotos)

Tomorrow's Museum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tomorrow's Museum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo: xura/Depositphotos)

He is being recognized for his “audacious experimentation,” which has made him one of the most influential architects of the past 50 years.

Tenerife Auditorium by Santiago Calatrava

Tenerife Auditorium, Tenerife de Santa Cruz, Canary Islands, Spain (Photo: peterfuchs/Depositphotos)

Mediopadana Railway Station

Mediopadana Railway Station, Reggio Emilia, Italy (Photo: sedmak/Depositphotos)

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo: Checubus/Depositphotos)

Gare do Oriente, Lisbon, Portugal

Gare do Oriente, Lisbon, Portugal (Photo: bondvit/Depositphotos)

Florence Biennale: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [ArchDaily]

