Architect Santiago Calatrava to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Esteemed architect Santiago Calatrava is being honored by the Florence Biennale of Art and Design for his contributions to the world of design. In October, the Spanish architect will receive the Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement for being “one of the most influential architects of our time.”

The organization further acknowledges that the award is also a recognition of his “audacious experimentation” and his ability to combine art and architecture. Calatrava, who is also a sculptor, sees a deep connection between this art form and his architecture. Today, his work can be seen across Europe and the Americas.

Calatrava's approach to design =is distinct, with his use of patterns and intricate forms making his architecture instantly recognizable. To honor his long, celebrated career, the Florence Biennale will also dedicate an entire pavilion to his work. Calatrava is also expected to take the stage at the October 19 awards ceremony and will give a speech during the event.

“One of the most influential architects of the last fifty years, Calatrava is a leading figure in an architecture that is respectful of the forces that run through the constructions, sometimes conceived with challenging formal solutions,” shared the Biennale in a statement about the award. “The Spanish architect has realized bridges, infrastructures, congress, and exhibition centers during a career studded with great successes, not only as an architect but also as an artist capable of expressing himself through different artistic disciplines, including drawing and sculpture.”

At 71, Calatrava shows no signs of slowing down. He's currently in the middle of construction for what will be Dubai's tallest structure, Dubai Creek Tower, and is the creative mind behind London's £1 billion Greenwich Peninsula development.

