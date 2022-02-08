Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Out-of-This-World Winners of the ASTRO2021 Photo Contest

By Jessica Stewart on February 8, 2022
Lambda Centauri Vorte

Lambda Centauri Vorte (IC 2944) by Andy Campbell (Australia). Astronomy Photographer of 2021

Astrophotographers from 30 nations entered their best work into the inaugural photo competition from the Save a Star non-profit. ASTRO2021 is an extension of the group's mission to save the night sky from light pollution. The collection of winning photos certainly makes a great case for keeping our night skies clear and visible.

Australian photographer Andy Campbell was awarded the title of Astronomy Photographer of 2021. Campbell is well-known in the astrophotography community and his portfolio of images speaks for itself. Through his work, we are transported away to mysterious galaxies and nebulae.

On the flip side, Larryn Rae of New Zealand shows us how attractive the skies can be even when one's feet are planted firmly on the ground. The New Zealand photographer was named Nightscape Photographer of 2021 and his work showing stunning star trails and evocative aurorae demonstrate the beauty of nature when left untouched.

Several other categories, including Milky Way, The Moon/The Sun, Galaxies, and Asteroids all celebrate the feast for the eyes that our skies give us. Save a Star looks to ensure that we'll always be able to enjoy these views by practicing what they call Astro-Advocacy. By educating the public, businesses, and government officials, they hope to reverse light pollution.

If these winning images from the photo contest do nothing else, they certainly are a good motivation to join the cause so that the stars always remain visible for all to enjoy.

Check out the winners of the inaugural ASTRO2021 photo competition by Save a Star.

NGC 6357

Lobster Fra Diavolo (NGC 6357 by Andy Campbell (Australia). Astronomy Photographer of 2021

Star Trails Over a Lit Up Tent on a Mountain

Mountain Basecamp by Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Nightscape Photographer of 2021

Stars and Nebulae

“The Galactic Center” by Mehmet Ergün (Germany). Winner, Stars, Nebulae

Colorful Aurora Over Water

“Kaleidoscope” by Marybeth Kiczenski (United States). Winner, Aurorae

Milky Way Under Palm Trees

“Palm Land Under Stars” by Mohammad Sadeq Hayati (Iran). Winner, Milky Way

The contest is run by the non-profit Save a Star, which seeks to preserve our night skies.

Star Trails in the Night Sky

Taranaki Trails by Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Nightscape Photographer of 2021

Colorful Star Trails Over a Hill

“Rainbow Stars Rain” by Louis Leroux-Gere (France). Winner, Star Trails

Sun Over the Hill

“Sun Spot Hill” by Jordi Coy (Spain). Winner, The Moon, The Sun.

C/2020 M3 (ATLAS) and the Nebulae of Auriga

“C/2020 M3 (ATLAS) and the Nebulae of Auriga” by Lionel Majzik (Hungary). Winner, Planets, Asteroids

Through Astro-Advocacy they are calling for a decrease in light pollution.

Nebula Photography

Deep in the Heart of Mordor (NGC 7293) by Andy Campbell (Australia). Astronomy Photographer of 2021

Northern Lights Over Water

Into Infinity by Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Nightscape Photographer of 2021

Aurora Over a Waterfall

Godafoss Flow by Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Nightscape Photographer of 2021

Silver Dollar Galaxy

“The Silver Dollar” by Patrick Winkler (Austria). Winner, Galaxies

Neowise Comet Falling Over a Tree

“Neowise” by Lukáš Veselý (Czech Republic). Winner, Comets, Meteors

Blue Chilli Nebula

Blue Chilli Nebula (Vela SNR) by Andy Campbell (Australia). Astronomy Photographer of 2021

Save a Star: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Save a Star.

Related Articles:

Massive 2.2-Gigapixel Photo of the Milky Way Captured in One Night

Dazzling Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

21 Astrophotographers To Follow on Instagram for Your Daily Starry Delight

Astrophotographer Takes Creative Milky Way Pictures Using Vertical Panoramas

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Loved Up Squirrels Win the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge
Incredible Winners of the 2021 Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
NASA Satellite Captures Epic GIF of Moon Transiting the Earth
NASA Celebrates James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Reaching Its Destination
NASA’s HiRISE Mars Orbiter Captures Detailed Images of an Important Crater
Right Now There’s a Jupiter-Size Plasma Tree on the Sun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

James Webb Space Telescope Has Enough Fuel to Stay in Space for 20 Years
13 Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy
30 Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest
NASA Selects 10 Astronauts From More Than 12,000 Applicants To Join Artemis Mission
Photographer Captures Sight of “Christmas Comet” Before It Leaves Our Solar System Forever
NASA Launches the James Webb Space Telescope, the Successor to the Famous Hubble

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.