Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration

Science and art have walked hand in hand for centuries and nothing shows this better than a new book published by Taschen. Across more than 400 pages, historic science illustrations are laid out in a beautiful coffee table book by Anna Escardó and Julius Wiedemann. Science Illustration. A History of Visual Knowledge from the 15th Century to Today is a look at some of science's greatest discoveries, as shown by the artists who bring these concepts to life.

More than 700 scientists and 300 discoveries in anatomy, physics, chemistry, and mechanics are covered. Whether it's exploring Galileo‘s watercolors of the Moon or Einstein's scribbles about his theory of relativity, the book is also a walk through the history of modern science. Each illustration is accompanied by detailed text that explains the significance of the image, which puts the visual into its proper context.

The magnificent work is perfect for anyone who is curious about the world and looking to discover a bit more about how it works. Divided chronologically into chapters, the book is also a fascinating look at how scientific illustration has grown and developed since the 15th century.

Science Illustration. A History of Visual Knowledge from the 15th Century to Today is available online and at all major retailers.

