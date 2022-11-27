Home / Books

Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration

By Jessica Stewart on November 27, 2022
Science Illustration Published by Taschen

Photo: Taschen
Science and art have walked hand in hand for centuries and nothing shows this better than a new book published by Taschen. Across more than 400 pages, historic science illustrations are laid out in a beautiful coffee table book by Anna Escardó and Julius Wiedemann. Science Illustration. A History of Visual Knowledge from the 15th Century to Today is a look at some of science's greatest discoveries, as shown by the artists who bring these concepts to life.

More than 700 scientists and 300 discoveries in anatomy, physics, chemistry, and mechanics are covered. Whether it's exploring Galileo‘s watercolors of the Moon or Einstein's scribbles about his theory of relativity, the book is also a walk through the history of modern science. Each illustration is accompanied by detailed text that explains the significance of the image, which puts the visual into its proper context.

The magnificent work is perfect for anyone who is curious about the world and looking to discover a bit more about how it works. Divided chronologically into chapters, the book is also a fascinating look at how scientific illustration has grown and developed since the 15th century.

Science Illustration. A History of Visual Knowledge from the 15th Century to Today is available online and at all major retailers.

A new book published by Taschen celebrates the art of science illustration.

Science Illustration Published by Taschen

Photo: Taschen

Spectra of the stars and nebulae, Spectrum Analysis, Henry E. Roscoe, London, 1885.

Spectra of the stars and nebulae, Spectrum Analysis, Henry E. Roscoe, London, 1885. (Photo: Smithsonian Libraries, Washington, D.C.)

Over 300 illustrations trace the history of modern science.

Application of anesthesia, Illustrations of Strange Diseases and Their Surgical Treatments, Hanaoka Seishū, 1805; illustrated by Tangetsu. (Photo: US National Library of Medicine)

Montgolfier balloon carrying the Marquis d’Arlandes and M. Pilatre de Rozier, Paris, 1783

Montgolfier balloon carrying the Marquis d’Arlandes and M. Pilatre de Rozier, Paris, 1783 (Photo: Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, Tissandier Collection)

Science Illustration. A History of Visual Knowledge from the 15th Century to Today is available online and at all major retailers.

Science Illustration Published by Taschen

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
