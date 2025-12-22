Home / Art

SCOPE Art Show 2025 Recap: A Peek Into the Future of Contemporary Art in Miami

By Regina Sienra on December 22, 2025
Marka27, Black Elevar La Cultura, 2025 | Courtesy Artist

Photo: Marka27, "Black Elevar La Cultura," 2025. Courtesy Artist

The future of art continues to take shape in Miami. SCOPE Art Show just celebrated its 24th edition as part of Miami Art Week 2025. By spotlighting exciting works across a wide array of mediums, it has solidified itself as one of the premier showcases for contemporary art at a worldwide level.

Led by founder Alexis Hubshman and director Hayley River Smith, SCOPE Art Show’s annual event in Miami this year featured over 100 international exhibitors from 18 countries, such as Iran and Greece. This also included 30 galleries that made their first appearance at this year’s event.

Throughout the years, SCOPE Art Show has had a double mission, executing both parts with flying colors. On top of serving as a bubbling marketplace, engaging with local and international collectors, it offers a peek into what is coming to the arts ecosystem, shining a light on new trends and the creatives behind them.

In 2025, SCOPE Art Show reported a record number of sales throughout the five days of the event, which included museum acquisitions. “SCOPE 2025 was our strongest year yet,” said Gabriel Shaffer, curator at Mortal Machine Gallery of New Orleans, Louisiana. “The crowd energy, the caliber of collectors, and the platform the fair gave our artists were unmatched. We’re honored to have been part of such an electric edition.”

SCOPE Art Show also boosted creators with a handful of awards. The 2025 SCOPE Acquisition Prize for the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) was for Daniel Ochoa’s Inside Your Body, There is a Light That Never Goes Out (2025) and Biophoton (2025), which will be joining the museum’s permanent collection. Meanwhile, The FUZE x SCOPE Residency Prize, devoted to supporting Caribbean and diasporic voices was awarded to artist Desmond Beach, who also sold 12 works with the support from Richard Beavers Gallery.

“We are committed to amplifying the voices shaping contemporary culture, and we’re honored to present the SCOPE Art Show PAMM Prize to an artist whose work not only reflects this moment but expands the possibilities of what art can do,” said Smith. “This recognition underscores our belief that artists are the architects of our future, and it is our responsibility to champion the practices that challenge, inspire, and move us forward.”

To stay up to date with what this art fair planning for next year’s events, make sure to follow SCOPE Art Show on Instagram.

Dan Witz, Crown Heights, 2025 | Courtesy Mortal Machine Gallery

Photo: Dan Witz, "Crown Heights," 2025. Courtesy Mortal Machine Gallery

SCOPE Art Show: Website | Instagram

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
