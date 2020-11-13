Home / Animals / Dogs

Animal Shelter Styles Older Dogs as Senior Citizens for Hilarious Adoption Photoshoot

By Emma Taggart on November 13, 2020
Senior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane Society

When it comes to adopting a dog from a shelter, senior dogs are often overlooked in favor of puppies. And while younger animals are often seen as undeniably cute, older pets have boundless charm, too—and they still have a lot of love to give! In a bid to help get its elderly residents the attention they deserve, Florida-based Flagler Humane Society came up with a playful idea. The staff dressed up their senior dogs as if they’re senior citizens for an adorable photoshoot.

The photoshoot came together as part of “Clear the Shelters” month in August 2020. Flagler Humane Society was featured on CBS news, when local third-grader, Robbie Gay was interviewed about his love of senior dogs. Robbie was abused as a child, and entered the foster care system before finally being adopted. Now, he’s on a mission to save unloved pups from shelters. “Now that he has a new loving family, he says he can relate to animals who are not loved,” Amy Carotenuto from Flagler Humane Society tells My Modern Met, “so he wants to help animals (particularly senior dogs) get adopted.”

The staff at Flagler Humane Society began coming up with ideas for how they can help get the senior dogs adopted. “One of our managers, Kyndra Mott, came up with the idea of accessorizing the older dogs in senior citizen outfits,” reveals Carotenuto. “Our adoption specialist, Magdalena Grzona is a photographer, so the two worked together & came up with a great adoption promotion.”

The resulting, comical photos show the adorable residents dressed in hats, wigs, and glasses. One dog, named Bambi, wears a wig, a floral scarf, and a purse. “She was so scared when she first came to us. It didn’t take her too long to warm up to the staff, and we’d love to get her into a loving home as soon as possible,” says Flagler Humane Society. “Don’t let her age fool you. Bambi is ready for walks, play, snuggles, and rolling in the grass whenever you are!” There’s also Kale, who is styled in a Fedora hat, glasses, and a baby blue sweater. “This sweet senior boy is looking for a second chance at the life he deserves,” says the shelter. “While he has some limits to his vision, it doesn’t stop him from being right next to his people and soliciting all the love and affection he can get!”

All in all, the photoshoot was a success! All but three of the senior dogs got adopted. If these oldies have won your heart, contact Flagler Humane Society for more information on the remaining dogs.

Scroll down to check out the hilarious “gramps and grannies” photoshoot.

In a bid to help get their senior dogs the attention they deserve, Flagler Humane Society dressed them up as senior citizens for an adorable photoshoot.

Senior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane SocietySenior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane Society

How could you not love this face?

Senior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane Society

All but three of the dogs from the series got adopted!

Senior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane SocietySenior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane SocietySenior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane SocietySenior Dog Photoshoot by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane Society

The team looked like they had lots of fun “behind the scenes.”

Dogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyDogs Dressed as Senior Citizens by Flagler Humane SocietyFlagler Humane Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Flagler Humane Society.

