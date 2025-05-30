Shepard Fairey’s Iconic OBEY Giant Featured on Luxe Playing Card Decks

Artist-inspired products offer us new ways to enjoy the work of painters, illustrators, and beyond. When it comes to OBEY, the campaign by legendary artist Shepard Fairey, we can now interact with his work simply by shuffling a deck of cards. My Modern Met Store has two new sets of playing cards that feature the work of Fairey. Created in collaboration with theory11, OBEY RED and OBEY COLLAGE are an ideal way to stack the deck for fun and incredible art.

Both decks of OBEY cards are luxe—not only in imagery, but in craftsmanship. They feature multiple layers of foil stamping and sculptural embossing. This makes them the perfect canvas for showcasing Fairey’s art. His work has been adapted into kings, queens, and even a joker. Throughout the deck, the cards highlight a range of artistic styles he’s honed for the past three decades. Some are stencil-inspired approaches, while others utilize collage.

Fairey made a name for himself as a street artist; the OBEY Giant, inspired by wrestler Andre the Giant, first gained him attention. Fairey has since transcended the label of street artist by creating artwork that ruminates on issues of power, control, and propaganda. If you're still unfamiliar with him, you've likely seen one of his most famous pieces: Barack Obama's “Hope” poster that was synonymous with the 2008 U.S. presidential election.

Both the OBEY RED and OBEY COLLAGE decks are now available online at My Modern Met Store. While you’re there, be sure to check out more artistic playing card decks from theory11.

My Modern Met Store has two new sets of playing cards that feature the work of Shepard Fairey. One is OBEY Red and features a red stencil-inspired design on the back of the cards.

OBEY RED

The second set is OBEY Collage, which utilizes the collage technique on the back of the cards.

OBEY Collage

