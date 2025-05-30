Home / Store

Shepard Fairey’s Iconic OBEY Giant Featured on Luxe Playing Card Decks

By Sara Barnes on May 30, 2025

OBEY Playing Cards

Artist-inspired products offer us new ways to enjoy the work of painters, illustrators, and beyond. When it comes to OBEY, the campaign by legendary artist Shepard Fairey, we can now interact with his work simply by shuffling a deck of cards. My Modern Met Store has two new sets of playing cards that feature the work of Fairey. Created in collaboration with theory11, OBEY RED and OBEY COLLAGE are an ideal way to stack the deck for fun and incredible art.

Both decks of OBEY cards are luxe—not only in imagery, but in craftsmanship. They feature multiple layers of foil stamping and sculptural embossing. This makes them the perfect canvas for showcasing Fairey’s art. His work has been adapted into kings, queens, and even a joker. Throughout the deck, the cards highlight a range of artistic styles he’s honed for the past three decades. Some are stencil-inspired approaches, while others utilize collage.

Fairey made a name for himself as a street artist; the OBEY Giant, inspired by wrestler Andre the Giant, first gained him attention. Fairey has since transcended the label of street artist by creating artwork that ruminates on issues of power, control, and propaganda. If you're still unfamiliar with him, you've likely seen one of his most famous pieces: Barack Obama's “Hope” poster that was synonymous with the 2008 U.S. presidential election.

Both the OBEY RED and OBEY COLLAGE decks are now available online at My Modern Met Store. While you’re there, be sure to check out more artistic playing card decks from theory11.

My Modern Met Store has two new sets of playing cards that feature the work of Shepard Fairey. One is OBEY Red and features a red stencil-inspired design on the back of the cards.

 

OBEY RED

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

 

The second set is OBEY Collage, which utilizes the collage technique on the back of the cards.

 

OBEY Collage

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

OBEY Playing Cards from theory11

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Celebrate The Beatles and Their Legacy With These Beautifully Designed Playing Cards

Unique Playing Cards Celebrate the Art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat

Artistic Playing Cards Celebrate the Fantasy Worlds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mr. Doodle’s Signature Illustrations Add Vibrancy and Charm to New Kleenex Tissue Boxes
These Playful Products Will Spark Your Creativity To Get You Started Creating
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos
Takashi Murakami Teams Up With CASETiFY To Create Vibrant Tech Accessories
This 3D Mona Lisa Painting Cat Bed Will Turn Your Feline Friend Into a Masterpiece

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Futuristic LED Infinity Light Cube Lets You Create Mesmerizing Light and Sound Art Right at Home
Spring Into Art-Making With These Innovative Watercolor Palletes
This Technics Turntable-Inspired Watch Is the Perfect Timepiece for Music Lovers
Make Any Room Cozy and Creative With These Innovative Candles
Unique 100-Year-Old Clothes Dryer Unfolds From the Wall Like an Umbrella
Spice Up Your Cooking With These Fun (And Functional) Kitchen Items

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.