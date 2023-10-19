If you're someone who frequently stays at hotels, you likely take note of the different design choices in each place. One artist has turned her hobby of chronicling different hotel layouts into an illustrated book. Japanese artist Kei Endo frequently visits various hotels in the Tokyo area (and sometimes beyond). Every place she stays at gets transformed into a colorful series of paintings documenting the layout and interiors, highlighting the similarities and differences at these numerous accommodations.

The book, titled Tokyo Hotel Sketch, features a large selection of these watercolor layouts from different corners of the Japanese metropolis. Endo's thorough investigation of these spaces notes the measurements of the rooms, the placement of furniture, as well as the color schemes. Not only that, but she also takes a look at the smaller details, including the complimentary toiletry kits and coffee mugs.

After examining so many hotels, Endo's illustrations reveal common themes in the lodgings and where they differ. The way the beds are prepared, for instance, seems to be the same across the board; however, the dining nook varies from room to room. For those who can read Japanese, Endo's jottings offer more information. However, even without understanding the notes, the artwork still provides plenty of insight into the way hotels are designed.

You can purchase Endo's book for ¥2,750 (about $18.69). Scroll down to see more fascinating drawings by Endo, and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss an update.

Japanese artist Kei Endo documents the architecture and design of different hotels in the Tokyo area in a series of illustrations.

Endo's illustrations were collected into a book called Tokyo Hotel Sketch.

It includes numerous depictions of hotel interiors and layouts from across Japan.

Each of these works is carefully rendered in delicate colors with added descriptions.

In systematically recording all of these hotel rooms, Endo highlights what these accommodations have in common and what makes each of them unique.

Some appear to be more typical in appearance, whereas others stand out for more unique design choices.

Watch this video for more insight into Endo's creative process:

Kei Endo: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kei Endo.

Related Articles:

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine ‘The Simpsons’ House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Incredible Architectural Illustrations Celebrate the Immense Beauty of Historic Façades

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration