Inspiring 84-Year-Old Is Working Towards Her GED After Her Husband Passed Away

It's never too late to go back to school. Depending on personal circumstances, some people find themselves returning to the classroom in their older years to finally achieve their dreams. Such is the case for North Carolina resident Shirley Jones. After her husband passed away, she took initiative of her life and enrolled in Pitt Community College. Now, at the age of 84, she is working towards earning her GED.

Jones is a mother of two daughters and one grandchild and has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, for her entire life. Upon entering college, she was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies and is excited to pursue her scholastic ambitions.

“When asked what she liked most about PCC, Ms. Jones stated that she loved the personalities of the students and how nice everyone is. She also gives credit to her success to her teacher Mr. Mizelle and coordinator Sissy Grubbs,” Pitt Community College writes. “She tells students that PCC is the best college and that she got to where she is today by believing in herself and her dreams! Let's congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones in this incredible achievement!”

We wish Jones the best of luck on her academic path!

