Loving Mom Bakes Elaborate London Underground-Themed Cake for Train-Loving Son’s 7th Birthday

By Eva Baron on February 4, 2026
@paulinarosecakes My son asked for a tunnel cake with a train inside so I made him a banana sponge tunnel with a train inside cake. He had the best day and is still on a high. When it comes to my sons and giving them my best there’s no question. Happy Birthday to my last born. I love you more than I can say ❤️ #centralline#cake#undergroundtrain#love#tfl ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

Birthday cakes come in endless shapes and sizes, whether they be inspired by a photographer’s favorite camera lens, a vibrant bouquet, or our vast galaxy. Across the pond in the UK, though, one mom has gone full steam ahead with her son’s birthday cake—literally.

Just last month, the BBC spotlighted Paulina Rose’s delicious creation for her 7-year-old son, Caleb, who has been enamored with trains since age 3. The cake was an homage to that enduring love, taking the form of a brick tunnel cutting through a pair of grassy hills. Emerging from the tunnel are two train cars, each inspired by London’s Underground transportation system. According to the BBC’s coverage, the cake took Rose about 12 hours over two days to bake, sculpt, and decorate.

“[Caleb] had the best day and is still on a high,” Rose wrote in the caption of a TikTok video. The clip features Rose singing “happy birthday” and presenting her son with the train-inspired banana sponge cake. “When it comes to my sons and giving them my best, there’s no question. Happy birthday to my last born.”

The video has since gone viral and attracted countless comments, including one from Transport for London’s official TikTok page wishing Caleb a happy birthday.

“Amazing, I’m a tube driver and that looks exactly like my train,” one person commented, while another joked: “Future TFL commissioner right there.”

On her TikTok account, Rose has unveiled several other of her baked treats, ranging from the elaborate to the elegant. One cake from 2023, for instance, resembles Rose herself, in celebration of her graduation day. There are also cakes that lean into the fantastical: one creation looks like an enormous monster with sharp fangs, while another recalls the shark from Jaws.

“Thank you so much for all your kind messages. I truly appreciate every one of them,” Rose wrote in another post about Caleb’s Underground cake. “Everything I do is for my children, and making them happy will always be my ultimate goal.”

Explore all of the baker’s cakes, cupcakes, and more on Pauline Rose’s TikTok.

A London mom recently created a Tube-inspired cake for her 7-year-old son’s birthday in a display of sweet creativity.

@paulinarosecakes I’m honestly lost for words Waking up to the news this morning was a shock in itself, then to be featured on the @bbclondon Instagram and Facebook pages, and even on the 6:30pm news, is nothing short of a miracle and an answer to prayer. I can’t take the credit at all. God is so good, and I’m incredibly grateful. I never could have expected this outcome. Thank you so much for all your kind messages, I truly appreciate every one of them. I just want to say this was never about attention. Everything I do is for my children, and making them happy will always be my ultimate goal❤️ #londonunderground#bbcnews#cake#tfl ♬ original sound – PaulinaRose✨

Paulina Rose: TikTok

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
My Modern Met

