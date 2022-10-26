Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Helps Build Waterhole to Capture Incredible Photos of African Wildlife

By Jessica Stewart on October 26, 2022
Leopard at the Shomphole Hide

Wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas is known for his ingenious use of camera traps to photograph animals in Africa. Over the past two years, he's spent a significant amount of time at Kenya's Shomphole Wilderness Camp. During that time, he has gotten to know the grounds quite well, including how the land really comes alive at night. Thanks to this knowledge, he was able to help the camp, which is owned by the local Maasai community, expand its offerings.

The daytime heat creates a dry, dusty environment that can make it difficult to find wildlife to photograph. But, in an article on his blog, Burrard-Lucas explains how he first came to realize the rich variety of wildlife that roams Shomphole's terrain after dark. During an evening drive with SORALO, a community organization that provides locals with information about dangerous wildlife in order to drive down human/wildlife conflict, the accomplished photographer spotted many rare species.

These animals were attracted to a small watering hole that supported an incredible variety of life. Burrard-Lucas set up one of his camera traps at the watering hole and was astonished to see the zebras, leopards, porcupines, and wildebeest that spent the evening hours hydrating there.

That's when an idea was born. The Maasai who own the Shomphole Wilderness Camp benefit from tourism revenue while they take care of the environment and use the land sustainably. What if they could offer a new experience to their visitors while also giving animals another source of water?

The Shomphole Hide is a manmade watering hole far from other sources of water. Along with the watering hole, the team—under the guidance of Burrard-Lucas—built a hide where people could observe and photograph the animals as they came to drink. Not long after the watering hole took shape, Burrard-Lucas set up a camera trap to see what the animals thought of their new source of water.

To everyone's delight, just a few days later it was clear that Shomphole Hide was a success. After some experimentation in the hide, Burrard-Lucas was then able to photograph a steady stream of wildlife enjoying the new water source. Lions, hyenas, leopards, baboons, and many different species of birds were just some of the animals he observed.

Thanks to a three-mile pipeline with a solar pump, the watering hole will stay full for all the animals to enjoy. The hide, which is made from two shipping containers, has large observation windows with a 270-degree view, as well as a toilet and fold-down beds. A flexible lighting system is currently being installed and when it is ready, photographers will be able to light the watering hole from any angle.

Burrard-Lucas is thrilled with the result and is excited to see how photographers make use of the facility. “Every session in the hide generates a contribution to the local community,” he writes. “Shompole Hide’s journey is just beginning, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas has spent a significant amount of time at Kenya's Shomphole Wilderness Camp, which is owned by the Maasai community.

Male Lion at the Shomphole HideStripped Hyena at the Shomphole Hide

After setting up a camera trap at a watering hole, he was amazed at the variety of wildlife that came out to drink at night.

Leopard Drinking at Shompole by Will Burrard-LucasPorcupines at a Watering Hole in Africa

This sparked the idea for the Shomphole Hide, a manmade watering hole with an observation hide for photographers.

Shompole Hide by Will Burrard-Lucas

Located nearly three miles from the nearest water source, animals soon began to flock to the hide.

Lion Pride at the Shomphole HideAnimal Drinking at the Shomphole Hide

Burrard-Lucas, who lent his expertise to help perfect the hide, was thrilled by the African wildlife he observed.

Baboons at the Shomphole HideMongoose at the Shomphole Hide

Now visitors to Shomphole Wilderness Camp can partake in the experience, while also giving back to the local community.

Animals at the Shomphole HideZebra at the Shomphole HideWildebeest at the Shomphole HideDoves at the Shomphole Hide

Will Burrard-Lucas: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Will Burrard-Lucas.

Related Articles:

Wildlife Photographer Captures the Last Photos of the “Queen of Elephants”

Incredible Photos Capture Rare Sight of Elusive Black Panther Under the Stars

African Black Panther Captured on Film, Confirming Existence of the Elusive Cat

Wildlife Photographer Created a Custom Camera for Taking Intimate Animal Portraits

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Legendary Orient Express Train Is Redesigned To Be a Contemporary Art Deco Dream
20 Funny Finalists of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Cluster of Bees Fighting for Dominance Wins Top Wildlife Photography Award
After Three Summers, Man Finally Gets Photos of Hummingbird With Rainbow Wings
Residential Cruise Ship Lets People Live Life on the High Seas
Italy Will Pay People Over $15,000 to Move to the Island of Sardinia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Soaring Winners of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Competition
15 Remarkable Shortlisted Images from the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Photographer Waits 8 Hours in Scorching Heat To Snap His Dream Photo of a Lion [Interview]
Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears
These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot
Split-Second Photo Captures Osprey With Symmetrical Reflection

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]