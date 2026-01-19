Home / Technology

Smart Press-On Nails Let You Instantly Change Your Manicure Color With an App

By Sage Helene on January 19, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iPolish (@ipolish_inc)


Imagine a manicure that can shift from subtle nude to bold crimson in seconds, without a drop of polish or a visit to the salon. That once speculative idea became tangible at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where digital beauty brand iPolish introduced app-controlled press-on nails capable of changing color on demand.

Traditional nail polish, while familiar and expressive, is also time consuming. It requires careful application, drying time, and a certain amount of patience to avoid smudges; however, iPolish approaches the manicure from a different angle altogether. Designed to resemble classic acrylic press-ons, the hi-tech nails rely on electrophoretic nanopolymers, a technology often compared to e-ink displays, to alter color electronically rather than through paint.

The system pairs with the iPolish mobile app on iOS and Android. Users select a shade from a digital palette, then use a handheld activation device known as the Magic Wand to update each nail’s color. Once applied, the color remains stable without requiring continuous power.

During live demonstrations at CES, iPolish showed nails cycling through more than 300 to 400 shades, with each change taking just a few seconds per nail. The palette ranges from muted neutrals to saturated neons, allowing for quick shifts that could reflect a change in outfit, mood, or setting over the course of a day.

The kit includes multiple sets of press-on nails, the activation device, and basic application tools, along with access to the companion app. Individual replacement nails will also be available, addressing the practical realities of wear and loss. Pre-order for the iPolish starter kit is currently open, with shipping expected around June 2026.

Beyond its novelty, iPolish reflects a broader convergence of beauty and wearable technology. As personalization and immediacy increasingly shape consumer experiences, the idea of a manicure that functions more like a digital interface than a fixed aesthetic feels aligned with larger cultural shifts.

Debuting at CES 2026, iPolish introduced smart press-on nails that change color in seconds using an app, eliminating the need for polish or drying time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

iPolish: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Woman Recreates Famous Paintings as Fabulous Hand-Crafted Nail Art

Free Class Teaches Single Dads How to Paint Their Daughters’ Nails

Dad Takes Toddler Son for a Mani-Pedi After Teacher Says Nail Polish Is “Only for Girls”

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Engineer Creates Piano That Visualizes Every Note You Play as a Burst of Color
AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Built to Easily Take Over Daily Household Chores
Vogue Magazine Names Pope Leo XIV as One of the Best Dressed People of 2025
LG Debuts AI-Powered Home Robot Designed To Do Your Household Chores for You
This First-Of-Its-Kind Motorcycle Is Powered by the Sun
LEGO Unveils Smart Bricks Using Groundbreaking Technology To Bring Builds to Life

More on My Modern Met

Someone Asked ChatGPT What It Would Do If It Became Human for a Day, and Its Answer Is Surprisingly Poetic
Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits
Beeple Reimagines Elon Musk and Other Tech Titans as Robot Dogs Pooping Out Their POVs
Japanese Students Successfully Build a Flying Bike That Gets off the Ground by Pedaling
Malaysian Fashion Designers Turn LEGO’s Botanical Collection Into Wearable Art
Nike Announces World’s First Powered Footwear To Help People Walk Faster and Farther

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.