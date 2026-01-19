Smart Press-On Nails Let You Instantly Change Your Manicure Color With an App

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iPolish (@ipolish_inc)



Imagine a manicure that can shift from subtle nude to bold crimson in seconds, without a drop of polish or a visit to the salon. That once speculative idea became tangible at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where digital beauty brand iPolish introduced app-controlled press-on nails capable of changing color on demand.

Traditional nail polish, while familiar and expressive, is also time consuming. It requires careful application, drying time, and a certain amount of patience to avoid smudges; however, iPolish approaches the manicure from a different angle altogether. Designed to resemble classic acrylic press-ons, the hi-tech nails rely on electrophoretic nanopolymers, a technology often compared to e-ink displays, to alter color electronically rather than through paint.

The system pairs with the iPolish mobile app on iOS and Android. Users select a shade from a digital palette, then use a handheld activation device known as the Magic Wand to update each nail’s color. Once applied, the color remains stable without requiring continuous power.

During live demonstrations at CES, iPolish showed nails cycling through more than 300 to 400 shades, with each change taking just a few seconds per nail. The palette ranges from muted neutrals to saturated neons, allowing for quick shifts that could reflect a change in outfit, mood, or setting over the course of a day.

The kit includes multiple sets of press-on nails, the activation device, and basic application tools, along with access to the companion app. Individual replacement nails will also be available, addressing the practical realities of wear and loss. Pre-order for the iPolish starter kit is currently open, with shipping expected around June 2026.

Beyond its novelty, iPolish reflects a broader convergence of beauty and wearable technology. As personalization and immediacy increasingly shape consumer experiences, the idea of a manicure that functions more like a digital interface than a fixed aesthetic feels aligned with larger cultural shifts.

Debuting at CES 2026, iPolish introduced smart press-on nails that change color in seconds using an app, eliminating the need for polish or drying time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)