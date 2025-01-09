Home / Technology

Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings

By Emma Taggart on January 9, 2025

Mirumi by Yukai Engineering

While some technologies are created to simplify our lives, others exist solely to bring us joy. Meet Mirumi—an adorable furry robot designed by Japanese company Yukai Engineering that playfully interacts with passersby.

Yukai Engineering’s team of engineers and designers came up with the idea for Mirumi during a “Make-a-Thon” in 2024. Their goal was to create a robotic yokai—a supernatural being—infused with the endearing qualities of a human baby.

With its large, cooing eyes and soft fur, Mirumi is sure to capture attention. It can attach to your arm, bag, or anything else, bringing a smile to anyone around you. However, its next move might surprise you. This sloth-like creature curiously observes its surroundings, responding to people or objects it detects with its built-in sensors.

Equipped with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), Mirumi can sense movements—whether it’s a tap on its body or the motion of a bag it’s attached to—adding an element of playful interactivity. It even bashfully hides its face and shakes its head to say, “no,” when jiggled.

“People often find great joy in sharing their own happiness with others. Mirumi is a robot that enables you to do just that,” Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki says. “Whether you’re riding a crowded train or standing in line at the cashier, your Mirumi will always find a way to reach into people’s hearts with its innocent gaze, prompting the person to wave at the robot or make a funny face in response.”

Yukai Engineering unveiled Mirumi at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, a trade show highlighting cutting-edge technologies of today, where visitors were left in awe of the adorable gadget pal. The team plans to launch Mirumi through a crowdfunding campaign later this year, aiming for a price point of $100.

Check out the adorable robot below and keep an eye on Yukai Engineering’s website for updates.

Meet Mirumi—an adorable furry robot designed by Japanese company Yukai Engineering.

Mirumi by Yukai Engineering

The sloth-like creature attaches to your bag and curiously observes its surroundings.

Mirumi by Yukai Engineering

It playfully responds to people or objects it detects with its built-in sensors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Verge (@verge)

Yukai Engineering: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Yukai Engineering.

