Hyperrealistic Penguin Painting Captures the Arctic Birds Preparing to Dive Into the Water

By Margherita Cole on May 14, 2022
Endangered Animal Paintings by Sophie Green

We're no strangers to Sophie Green‘s spectacular animal portraits. The UK-based artist uses her masterful painting skills to create hyperrealistic renditions of animals both big and small to help raise awareness of their vulnerability. Not only that, but Green also donates 10% of her profits to wildlife and conservation charities.

Plight of the Flightness is one of her latest finished paintings. Based on a photograph by fine art photographer Stefan Christmann, the piece depicts a group of young emperor penguins approaching the edge of a cliff, as though contemplating whether they should jump off and try to swim. Each bird is rendered in exquisite detail, complementing the stormy ocean background.

Another of her recently completed pieces features a close-up portrait of an African elephant, entitled Broken. In this painting, the subject appears to emerge from a mysterious black background with the light source shining on the face, trunk, and ear of the elephant. It will be put on auction this summer to help raise funds that will help protect the environment in Africa.

You can purchase prints via Green's online store and know that a portion of profits goes to wildlife conservation. Keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

UK-based artist Sophie Green creates realistic animal paintings to promote wildlife conservation.

Endangered Animal Paintings by Sophie Green

One of her most recent pieces captures a group of paintings about to jump off a cliff.

Endangered Animal Paintings by Sophie Green

Another painting features a close-up portrait of an elephant.

Sophie Green: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sophie Green.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Margherita Cole
