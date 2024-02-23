Watch Steve-O Use Steve Wozniak’s Apple Employee Discount to Buy Himself a New Computer

Things are getting more and more expensive, so any sort of discount can come in handy, especially when you’re aiming to buy a something costly like a computer. So when comedian Steve-O realized one of his friends could get him a sweet employee discount on a new MacBook Air, he didn't hesitate to ask. But this was no regular Apple employee—it was Steve Wozniak himself, who co-founded the company alongside Steve Jobs back in 1976.

Though Steve-O and Wozniak don't seem to have more than their first name in common, it turns out they became good friends after appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars in 2009. After getting a back injury during rehearsals, the Jackass star told the Apple engineer that he was going to get a MacBook so his backpack was lighter when carrying a computer around.

Retelling this story years later, Steve-O shared that Wozniak cheerfully replied, “Cool! I'll go with you to the Apple Store. You can use my 10% employee discount.” And so, the two Steves arrived together on Segways at the retailer. Funnily, when Wozniak told a seller, “Here's my friend, he's going to get this computer with my discount,” the puzzled employee replied, “Are you an Apple employee?” Much to the comedian's delight, the engineer announced that he had an employee number: “It's one!”

Years later, the entertainer once again called on his friend for a new computer—an experience he shared on his video blog. However, the reception from the sellers seems to be completely opposite. Still, Steve-O doesn't lose any time to boast his friend's “Apple employee number 1” badge.

You can watch their whole Apple shopping spree in the video below.

h/t: [Reddit]

