Home / Entertainment

Watch Steve-O Use Steve Wozniak’s Apple Employee Discount to Buy Himself a New Computer

By Regina Sienra on February 23, 2024

Things are getting more and more expensive, so any sort of discount can come in handy, especially when you’re aiming to buy a something costly like a computer. So when comedian Steve-O realized one of his friends could get him a sweet employee discount on a new MacBook Air, he didn't hesitate to ask. But this was no regular Apple employee—it was Steve Wozniak himself, who co-founded the company alongside Steve Jobs back in 1976.

Though Steve-O and Wozniak don't seem to have more than their first name in common, it turns out they became good friends after appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars in 2009. After getting a back injury during rehearsals, the Jackass star told the Apple engineer that he was going to get a MacBook so his backpack was lighter when carrying a computer around.

Retelling this story years later, Steve-O shared that Wozniak cheerfully replied, “Cool! I'll go with you to the Apple Store. You can use my 10% employee discount.” And so, the two Steves arrived together on Segways at the retailer. Funnily, when Wozniak told a seller, “Here's my friend, he's going to get this computer with my discount,” the puzzled employee replied, “Are you an Apple employee?” Much to the comedian's delight, the engineer announced that he had an employee number: “It's one!”

Years later, the entertainer once again called on his friend for a new computer—an experience he shared on his video blog. However, the reception from the sellers seems to be completely opposite. Still, Steve-O doesn't lose any time to boast his friend's “Apple employee number 1” badge.

You can watch their whole Apple shopping spree in the video below.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Experienced Tech Reviewer Shows What It’s Like to Actually Use the New Apple Vision Pro

Apple Announces 10 Best Macro Images Shot on an iPhone

Singapore’s Apple Store Is a Sleek Glass Bubble Floating in Marina Bay

Bangkok’s Apple Store Looks Like a Futuristic Tree Bearing “Fruit” for the Digital Age

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emilia Clarke and Her Mom Awarded by Prince William for Creating Charity for Brain Injury Recovery
Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings
Giant Capybara Surprises Guinea Pigs by Jumping in Their Enclosure To Mingle With Them
Thrilling Video Shows a Skier Going down One of the Steepest Descents in the World
Smart Raven Figures Out How To Use a Stick as a Tool To Retrieve Food Trapped in a Tube
Colorized and Stabilized Footage Offers a Glimpse Into the Cafés of Paris in the 1920s

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show
Grandma Tries on Her Wedding Dress After 60 Years of Marriage and Grandpa Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her
Man Travels to Disney World and Tries To Enter the Park With a 46-Year-Old Ticket
Explore the Grounds of Tirranna, a House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in This Video Tour
Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.