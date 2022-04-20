Apple Announces 10 Best Macro Images Shot on an iPhone

A strawberry floating in a fizzy soda, the cavernous interior of a flower, and colorful sea glass are just some of the subjects covered by the winners of Apple's latest iPhone contest. After putting out a call for photographs, Apple received an overwhelming response to their Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge. An international panel of experts pored over the entries and selected the 10 best images for special recognition.

The Apple iPhone is known for its incredible camera, but the iPhone 13 Pro lineup has taken things to a new level. Thanks to its advanced camera system, anyone can take macro photos at a moment's notice. Judging by the winning images of the Macro Challenge, the capabilities of the technology are impressive. Photographers from Argentina, the United States, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, and Thailand will now see their work not only featured on Apple's Instagram, but on billboards in select cities.

Standout images include Guido Cassanelli‘s colorful photograph of sea glass. Thanks to the macro setting, the photo takes on an artistic, abstract quality. “When we make use of the macro function, the tiny world becomes magnified, and this is a perfect example of that,” shares competition judge Yik Keat Lee. “To be honest, I do not even know what this substance is exactly, but the fact that there is symmetry in the chaos, paired with multiple vibrant colors, makes it super intriguing.”

Italian photographer Marco Colletta was singled out for his stunning look at a hibiscus flower. With a soft focus in the foreground and sharp center, the composition draws us into the lush, cavernous bloom. Ashley Lee was rewarded for her ability to take something ordinary and transform it into a work of art. Her image of a strawberry floating in soda is simple, but impactful. The crisp, clear view of the fruit covered in pristine bubbles masterfully shows all the different textures and, at the same time, is delightful to look at.

For anyone inspired to take their own macro photos using an iPhone, Apple has a few suggestions. First and foremost, get close. The iPhone 13 Pro can get about as close as an inch away from the subject. Second, make sure to place the primary focus of the photo in the center of the frame, as that's where the sharpest focus is while in macro mode. Lastly, play around with different fields of view. You can shoot at .5x for an Ultra Wide field of view or stick to 1x for a tighter frame.

Apple selected 10 winners for their Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge.

The photographers used the new macro photo capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro lineup to view the world up close.

The winning photographs will appear on billboards in select cities.