Home / Science / Astronomy

This Year’s Largest Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North America and Australasia

By Emma Taggart on May 7, 2021
Super Blood Moon

Photo: Stock Photos from manatus/Shutterstock

You may have caught a glimpse of the Super Pink Moon at the end of April 2021, but if you missed the nighttime phenomenon, there’s another chance to see a supermoon coming up. On May 26, 2021, countries around the Pacific Rim—including much of western North America and Australasia—will get to witness the breathtaking “Super Blood Moon.”

Also known as the Full Flower Moon (since flowers tend to bloom in May), it will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon is fully obscured by Earth’s shadow, giving it a reddish hue. On May 26, The Moon will also be slightly closer to Earth than it was in April, making it appear around 7% larger and 15% brighter than standard full moons. This rare combination of events is why it’s called Super Blood Moon.

Since the Moon is only going to briefly enter and exit Earth’s central shadow on May 26, 2021, the spectacular event will only last a total of 14 minutes and 30 seconds. The eclipse lasts from 9:45 UTC to 12:52 UTC (2:45 a.m. PDT to 5:52 a.m. PDT), with totality lasting from 11:11 UTC to 11:26 UTC (4:11 a.m. PDT to 4:26 a.m. PDT).

If you miss May's Super Blood Moon, you'll have another chance to see a supermoon on June 24. The Super Strawberry Moon will be entirely visible for observers in eastern Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia, and Australia.

On May 26, 2021, countries around the Pacific Rim will get to witness the breathtaking “Super Blood Moon.”

h/t: [Martha Stewart]

Related Articles:

Rare Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North and South America

15+ Awe-Inspiring Shots of the Super Blue Blood Moon Taken From Around the World

Marvelous Moon Necklace Offers Dazzling Look at the Different Lunar Phases

Stunning Composite Image of the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down, Bringing Four Astronauts Back Home
RIP Michael Collins: The Man Who Helped NASA Land on the Moon Dies at Age 90
NASA Ingenuity Continues To Make History With First Color Aerial Photo of Mars
NASA Perseverance Rover Just Made the First Breathable Oxygen on Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Takes History-Making Flight on Mars
NASA Releases Breathtaking Image of Rolling Blue Dunes on Mars

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Combined 12 Years of Milky Way Images Into One Giant ‘Grand Mosaic’
NASA Astronaut Is Sharing Amazing Photos From His Spacecraft Window Seat
Astronomers Successfully Image the Magnetic Field at the Edge of a Black Hole
Meet the Harvard Computers, the Undervalued Women Who Mapped 400,000 Stars
Explore Sounds and Images From Mars Sent Home From NASA’s Perseverance Rover
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has Landed on Mars in Search of Ancient Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.