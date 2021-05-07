This Year’s Largest Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North America and Australasia

You may have caught a glimpse of the Super Pink Moon at the end of April 2021, but if you missed the nighttime phenomenon, there’s another chance to see a supermoon coming up. On May 26, 2021, countries around the Pacific Rim—including much of western North America and Australasia—will get to witness the breathtaking “Super Blood Moon.”

Also known as the Full Flower Moon (since flowers tend to bloom in May), it will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon is fully obscured by Earth’s shadow, giving it a reddish hue. On May 26, The Moon will also be slightly closer to Earth than it was in April, making it appear around 7% larger and 15% brighter than standard full moons. This rare combination of events is why it’s called Super Blood Moon.

Since the Moon is only going to briefly enter and exit Earth’s central shadow on May 26, 2021, the spectacular event will only last a total of 14 minutes and 30 seconds. The eclipse lasts from 9:45 UTC to 12:52 UTC (2:45 a.m. PDT to 5:52 a.m. PDT), with totality lasting from 11:11 UTC to 11:26 UTC (4:11 a.m. PDT to 4:26 a.m. PDT).

If you miss May's Super Blood Moon, you'll have another chance to see a supermoon on June 24. The Super Strawberry Moon will be entirely visible for observers in eastern Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia, and Australia.

