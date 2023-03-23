Home / Wedding

Bridal Shop Unveils Gorgeous Disney Princess Wedding Dresses To Make Dreams Come True

By Sara Barnes on March 23, 2023
Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Cinderella

Many children have dreamed of being Disney Princesses—glamorous gowns and all. And now, thanks to Allure Bridals, their adult selves can make that childhood fantasy a reality by way of its Disney Fairy Tale wedding dresses. The collection has gorgeous gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana. Each dress, and its corresponding Disney Princess, evoke the spirit of the character it’s emulating, whether that's through the surface details or silhouette of the dress.

The 2023 Disney Fairy Tale wedding dresses are the fourth collaboration between Allure Bridal and Disney. This fact challenges designers to make each gown unique and different from previous years. It’s also Disney’s centennial, which added some pressure to create show-stopping designs.

To do this, designers emphasized the little details that make an overall big impact on the dress, such as beading and lace appliqués. Although the styles lean towards classic, Allure Bridals was sure to incorporate trends including voluminous sleeves, asymmetrical necklines, and high-quality fabrics sans lace or other embellishments.

While inspired by the Disney Princesses, the collection is first and foremost beautiful dresses that aren’t overtly Disney. In other words, you don’t have to be a “Disney adult” to appreciate and want to rock these gowns. They are meant for anyone who wants to feel like a princess on their wedding day.

The gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 and come with a price tag ranging from $1,799 to $10,000. View the entire collection on the Allure Bridals website.

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Ariel

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Snow White

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Snow White

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Tiana

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Rapunzel

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Pocahontas

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Tiana

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Jasmine

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Ariel

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Ariel

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Cinderella

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Belle

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Jasmine

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Jasmine

Although the styles lean towards classic, Allure Bridals was sure to incorporate trends including voluminous sleeves, asymmetrical necklines, and high-quality fabrics sans lace or other embellishments.

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Pocahontas

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Snow White

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Rapunzel

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Snow White

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Belle

You don’t have to be a “Disney adult” to appreciate and want to rock these gowns.

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Cinderella

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Cinderella

They are meant for anyone who wants to feel like their wedding day is a fairy tale.

Disney Wedding Dress

Inspired by Aurora

