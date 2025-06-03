Synchronized Indoor Skydiving Champions Perform Gravity-Defying Routine You Have To See

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kyra Poh (@kyrapoh)

Skydiving is one of the most thrilling extreme sports out there. And yet, for all the adrenaline and speed that comes with it, its gravity-defying quality also works as a blank canvas for acrobatic gymnastics and dance. That's why it has inspired competitions such as the World Championships of Indoor Skydiving. This amazing event has a wind tunnel that serves as the stage for dazzling, mid-air choreography.

At this year's edition, Team Singapore came in first place for their free routine in the 4-Way Dynamic competition. “We are so so happy with it,” skydiver Kyra Poh wrote on Instagram. “[The] dynamic 4-way routine is definitely the coolest to create and we’re happy to add new elements and our own style.” The team also came in third place in the 2-Way Dynamic and set a world record for fastest time in 45.110 seconds in this challenge.

The video of their performance is both a great snapshot of this sport and a document of Poh and her teammates' determination. Here, the most delicate and graceful move is the one that requires the most strength. And yet, they make it look effortless, as if they only had to coordinate and do the next step. In reality, the team performs against a massive force that shoots them upward, and they use this “obstacle” as a companion to their aerial dance.

The uniqueness of this extreme sport has led people in the comments of the video to call for it to be at the Olympics. They argue in favor of its inclusion due to the level of control and concentration it requires, which can surely only be achieved by the world's most elite athletes. Others have had cheekier takes, wondering how a person from a hundred years ago would react to this footage.

As for Poh and her teammates, they continue to show how these moves are possible both inside a wind tunnel and and out in the open sky. They are also committed to educating anyone who is curious about this discipline. They make explanatory videos, as well as being open and honest about the training needed and possible injuries an athlete can face. Ultimately, through social media, these top athletes have made people from far reaches of the world fall in love with a not-so-well-known sport that clearly deserves more attention.

To stay up to date on this sport, you can follow Kyra Poh on Instagram.

Team Singapore came in first place at the World Championships of Indoor Skydiving for their dazzling free routine in the 4-Way Dynamic competition.

