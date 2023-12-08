Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maja Kuczynska (@kuczynska.maja)

There are some extreme athletes in the world and expert skydivers are certainly one type. For these highly skilled individuals, skydiving is much more than simply jumping from a plane and letting gravity do the rest. While beginners can enjoy tandem jumps with an instructor, the real thrill seems to come from making the most of the free-fall. At 23 years old, skydiver Maja Kuczynska has become a master at it. After a decade of practice, she is able to control her body and even experiment with graceful movements as she soars through the skies.

Kuczynska describes herself as an indoor and outdoor skydiver. While the latter references the sort of skydiving we’re the most familiar with, the former is referring to an activity that takes place in a wind tunnel. These may be manmade, controlled environments, but controlling one's body isn't made any easier within them. Recently, the fearless skydiver has conquered Clymb, the largest wind tunnel in the world, executing a thrilling choreography as she floats.

This particular routine was captured on video and posted to Instagram by Kuczynsk, and has gone viral since. “The goal for this routine was to make it as cool for the general public as possible. So lots of pretty spins and pop ups!” she wrote. “It was cool to work on a routine like this for once. No focus on difficulty just trying to give the most fairy graceful floating ballerina vibes possible.”

The clip shows Kuczynska execute moves that can only be compared to underwater ballet, only at a much higher speed and pushing against the wind. The way she gets her body to move precisely and free of danger gives the impression of effortless elegance, but no one should expect to be able to do this after only a couple of indoor skydiving sessions. Kuczynska's graceful precision is a product of her extensive experience and training.

