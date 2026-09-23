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Japan Now Has More Than 100,000 People Over the Age of 100

By Emma Taggart on September 23, 2026
More Than 100,000 People are Over 100 in Japan

Photo: ia__64/Depositphotos

If you want to know the secrets to living longer, you should probably ask one of the many centenarians in Japan. The nation’s health ministry recently reported that Japan is now home to 107,677 people aged 100 or over, the highest number in the world.

The figure marks a new record for the 56th consecutive year since 1971, rising by 7,914 from 2025. Japan’s centenarian population has grown steadily over the past half century, from just 153 people aged 100 or older in 1963 to around 10,000 in 1998 and 50,000 in 2012. The majority of centenarians in Japan today are women, accounting for 88%. The oldest woman is Kishimoto Fuyo, a 114-year-old from Kyoto City and the oldest man is Kato Hikaru, a 112-year-old from Kumamoto.

There are several reasons why so many people are living long and healthy lives in Japan. The local, nutrient-dense diet typically consists of fish, vegetables, and rice, and much less saturated fat than many Western diets. Older people also tend to remain active, with many regularly walking, cycling, gardening, and doing stretching exercises. But it’s not just how they treat their bodies. Many experts believe that having a strong community and a sense of purpose gives people in Japan a reason to keep going.

Okinawa, a tropical Japanese prefecture made up of a chain of islands in the East China Sea, is officially recognized as one of the world’s five original Blue Zones. This means the area has an exceptionally high concentration of centenarians living there. Other Blue Zones include Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece, and Loma Linda in California. All five groups share similar lifestyle habits, like keeping active, eating a mostly plant-based diet, and having a strong, family-based community.

While Japan’s growing number of centenarians is certainly impressive, the country faces challenges due to its declining birthrate. As in many parts of the world, fewer people are choosing to marry or have children, with factors including the rising cost of living and concerns about the future, including climate change.

Today, people aged 65 and over account for around 30% of Japan’s population, and that group is expected to approach 40% by 2070. Japanese authorities have described the demographic shift as an “existential crisis,” with Prime Minister Sanae Takichi calling the declining birth rate a “quiet emergency.”

Learn more about why Japanese people live longer lives in the video below.

Japan is now home to 107,677 people aged 100 or over, the highest number of centenarians in the world.

Source: More than 100,000 people in Japan are now aged 100 or older

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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