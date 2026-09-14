Nashville International Airport Will Be Renamed in Honor of Dolly Parton After Unanimous Approval

Tributes continue to pour in for Dolly Parton after the beloved singer-songwriter passed away at age 80. Following her passing, her estate has announced a music festival, while fellow icons have shared heartfelt messages about Parton’s impact and goodwill. Now, the city she called home for over 50 years has announced one of the biggest honors of them all. The Nashville International Airport board has unanimously approved to change its name in honor of Parton.

The decision predates Parton’s death by at least a couple of years. It all started with a Change.org petition asking for the renaming that has since been signed by 175,000 people. When asked in 2025 about the idea, Parton thought it to be more a joke than anything. “I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: ‘Your flight is departin’ from Nashville’s D. Parton.’”

Among those who support the idea is Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said in a statement. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter.” In addition to shaping Nashville’s music scene, Parton’s theme park, Dollywood, is estimated to bring $1.8 billion each year to the state of Tennessee.

Though it’s been highly supported, the process to changing the name won’t be immediate. The Nashville airport’s current rules dictate that it can only be renamed after people who have been dead for at least two years. To expedite the process, the board would need to take action to change their policy or make an exception.

For now, the authorities announced that they are working with appropriate parties to determine how Parton’s name and legacy will be incorporated. As such, the specific details will be announced in the coming months. Once the renaming takes place, Nashville International Airport will become the first international commercial airport in the United States to be named after a woman.

“Dolly’s remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life,” Nashville airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in a statement. “She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status. That spirit is what defines BNA and it is a fitting reflection of the values Dolly shared with Tennessee and the world.”

The Nashville International Airport board has unanimously approved to change its name in honor of Dolly Parton.

“At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

It's official! The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, 6 to 0, to modify our existing naming policy, marking the first step toward renaming Nashville International Airport® in honor of Dolly Parton. https://t.co/e1N7oF6PBo — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 11, 2026

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