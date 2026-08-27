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11-Year-Old Dinosaur Lover Becomes Guinness World Record Holder for World’s Youngest Museum Curator

By Linnea Pejcha on August 27, 2026

Many kids love dinosaurs, and while some may collect fossils, memorize facts about their favorite prehistoric species, or even dream of becoming a paleontologist one day, there’s one kid named Anderson Taylor who took his passion a step further. The 11-year-old opened his own natural history museum. Now, the Cambridge, Ill., resident has officially been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male museum curator.

Taylor earned the record after opening the Cambridge Natural History Museum on August 10, 2024, when he was just 9 years and 340 days old. But his love for natural history began much earlier. He has been fascinated by dinosaurs and fossils for as long as he can remember, and some of the fossils currently on display at the museum have been in his collection since he was only 3 years old.

The idea to create a museum of his own came during a family trip to Scotland in 2022. While there, Taylor visited the Staffin Dinosaur Museum on the Isle of Skye. Inspired by what he saw, he returned home with an ambitious idea: Why not start a museum of my own?

Over the next two years, Taylor began turning that dream into a reality. He gave presentations to the Village of Cambridge and members of his community, eventually securing a former fire station and village hall to house his growing collection. Members of the community also rallied behind the young curator, donating specimens, display cases, and funding to help create the museum.

Today, the Cambridge Natural History Museum is home to fossils, minerals, gemstones, taxidermy animals, artifacts, and educational displays. Taylor serves as both its owner and curator, sharing his expansive knowledge of prehistoric life and natural history with visitors.

And his knowledge isn’t limited to the more familiar dinosaurs. Among his favorites are Lythronax, a relative of Tyrannosaurus rex; Latenivenatrix, a type of troodontid dinosaur; and Gigantspinosaurus, a stegosaur known for the enormous spikes extending from its shoulders. He also has a particular fondness for ammonites, extinct marine animals recognizable by their distinctive spiral shells.

For Taylor, the museum is only the beginning. He hopes to become a paleontologist and has big plans for his education, with interests ranging from biology and geology to archaeology and astrobiology. He also wants to continue growing the Cambridge Natural History Museum and eventually secure a permanent home for its collection. Luckily, the goal is already in motion. Taylor is raising money to purchase the building where the museum is currently housed, with around $20,000 already raised.

Even at his pre-teen age, Taylor has already transformed a childhood fascination into something that his entire community can enjoy.

An 11-year-old named Anderson Taylor has opened his own natural history museum in Cambridge, Illinois.

Now, he’s officially the Guinness World Record holder for being the world’s youngest male museum curator.

The Cambridge Natural History Museum is home to fossils, minerals, gemstones, taxidermy animals, artifacts, and educational displays.

Cambridge Natural History Museum: Facebook

Source: Dinosaur-loving schoolboy opens natural history museum with astonishing fossil collection

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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