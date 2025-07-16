My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Design / Creative Products

Takashi Murakami Returns to CASETiFY With Second Groundbreaking Collaboration

By Eva Baron on July 16, 2025

Close-up of figures and phone cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

In the late-16th century, the Japanese painter Kanō Eitoku inspired a new expression: kaikai kiki. The term can roughly be translated as “dangerous yet appealing,” serving as an appropriate summary of Eitoku’s delicate, unusual, and at times supernatural aesthetic. For the renowned pop artist Takashi Murakami, kaikai kiki seemed to be the perfect metaphor for creative production, and the phrase quickly became the namesake not only for his KAIKAI KIKI collective, but for two of his twin characters. Now, in his second collaboration with CASETiFY, Murakami’s iconic KAIKAI and KIKI creatures take center stage.

Following the success of the MR. DOB collection, which was released in April, Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY: KAIKAI and KIKI spans an equally vibrant assortment of tech accessories. As its name suggests, KAIKAI and KIKI foreground the collection, with KAIKAI’s “appealing innocence” and KIKI’s “engaging mischief” dynamically playing off one another in each product. The collection’s phone cases, for instance, see KAIKAI and KIKI with beaming faces, both set against Murakami’s signature floral backdrops. Notably, these cases boast CASETiFY’s first-ever pink camera ring, and can be personalized to suit customer preferences.

Echoing the MR. DOB release earlier this spring, this new collection also features blind boxes containing KAIKAI and KIKI danglers, as well as playful phone charms and exclusive trading card holders decked out with MR. DOB ears. CASETiFY’s travel line has been expanded as well, with the addition of a pink carry-on and the debut 29-inch Bounce Check-In Trunk, while the same innovative approach to AirPod cases has also returned. Here, just like for MR. DOB, KAIKAI and KIKI have been reinterpreted as three-dimensional, miniature figurines, offering a stylish yet practical way of housing earbuds.

“I’m delighted that the next chapter of this collection has come to life on the modern canvas of CASETiFY,” Murakami said. “Among my characters, KAIKAI and KIKI are the only twin figures, embodying charm, mischief, and a full spectrum of emotions.”

Between July 17 to 19, the KAIKAI and KIKI collection will be showcased at the COMPLEX CASETiFY pop-up in Los Angeles, providing fans with a first-hand glimpse into the new product line. And, though the newest collection in the Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration officially launches on July 17, priority access will be made available on July 16 to those that join the waitlist.

To learn more, visit the CASETiFY website.

Takashi Murakami and CASETiFY will launch their second collection on July 17, this time featuring the artist’s KAIKAI AND KIKI characters.

Phone cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Phone case from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Black-and-white phone cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Assortment of phone cases and figures from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Phone case with band from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Aside from phone cases and accessories, this second collection will also feature suitcases, trading card sleeves, watch cases, and special miniature figurines that double as earbud cases.

Suitcases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Special AirPods cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Trading card cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Watch cases from the new Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration, launching on July 17

Takashi Murakami: Website | Instagram

CASETiFY: Website | Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CASETiFY.

Related Articles:

Surreal Limited-Edition Tech Accessories Inspired by Dalí’s Paintings

Artist Reexamines Japanese Pop Culture and Consumerism in New Perrotin Exhibition

Takashi Murakami Reinvents Japanese Art History in Upcoming Gagosian Exhibition

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Creative Tools
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Ingenious Foldable Ruler Makes Measuring Easier and More Precise Than Ever
Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time
Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis
Shepard Fairey’s Iconic OBEY Giant Featured on Luxe Playing Card Decks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mr. Doodle’s Signature Illustrations Add Vibrancy and Charm to New Kleenex Tissue Boxes
These Playful Products Will Spark Your Creativity To Get You Started Creating
Takashi Murakami Teams Up With CASETiFY To Create Vibrant Tech Accessories
This 3D Mona Lisa Painting Cat Bed Will Turn Your Feline Friend Into a Masterpiece
Futuristic LED Infinity Light Cube Lets You Create Mesmerizing Light and Sound Art Right at Home
This Technics Turntable-Inspired Watch Is the Perfect Timepiece for Music Lovers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.