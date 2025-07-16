Takashi Murakami Returns to CASETiFY With Second Groundbreaking Collaboration

In the late-16th century, the Japanese painter Kanō Eitoku inspired a new expression: kaikai kiki. The term can roughly be translated as “dangerous yet appealing,” serving as an appropriate summary of Eitoku’s delicate, unusual, and at times supernatural aesthetic. For the renowned pop artist Takashi Murakami, kaikai kiki seemed to be the perfect metaphor for creative production, and the phrase quickly became the namesake not only for his KAIKAI KIKI collective, but for two of his twin characters. Now, in his second collaboration with CASETiFY, Murakami’s iconic KAIKAI and KIKI creatures take center stage.

Following the success of the MR. DOB collection, which was released in April, Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY: KAIKAI and KIKI spans an equally vibrant assortment of tech accessories. As its name suggests, KAIKAI and KIKI foreground the collection, with KAIKAI’s “appealing innocence” and KIKI’s “engaging mischief” dynamically playing off one another in each product. The collection’s phone cases, for instance, see KAIKAI and KIKI with beaming faces, both set against Murakami’s signature floral backdrops. Notably, these cases boast CASETiFY’s first-ever pink camera ring, and can be personalized to suit customer preferences.

Echoing the MR. DOB release earlier this spring, this new collection also features blind boxes containing KAIKAI and KIKI danglers, as well as playful phone charms and exclusive trading card holders decked out with MR. DOB ears. CASETiFY’s travel line has been expanded as well, with the addition of a pink carry-on and the debut 29-inch Bounce Check-In Trunk, while the same innovative approach to AirPod cases has also returned. Here, just like for MR. DOB, KAIKAI and KIKI have been reinterpreted as three-dimensional, miniature figurines, offering a stylish yet practical way of housing earbuds.

“I’m delighted that the next chapter of this collection has come to life on the modern canvas of CASETiFY,” Murakami said. “Among my characters, KAIKAI and KIKI are the only twin figures, embodying charm, mischief, and a full spectrum of emotions.”

Between July 17 to 19, the KAIKAI and KIKI collection will be showcased at the COMPLEX CASETiFY pop-up in Los Angeles, providing fans with a first-hand glimpse into the new product line. And, though the newest collection in the Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration officially launches on July 17, priority access will be made available on July 16 to those that join the waitlist.

To learn more, visit the CASETiFY website.

Takashi Murakami and CASETiFY will launch their second collection on July 17, this time featuring the artist’s KAIKAI AND KIKI characters.

Aside from phone cases and accessories, this second collection will also feature suitcases, trading card sleeves, watch cases, and special miniature figurines that double as earbud cases.

Takashi Murakami: Website | Instagram

CASETiFY: Website | Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CASETiFY.

Related Articles :

Surreal Limited-Edition Tech Accessories Inspired by Dalí’s Paintings

Artist Reexamines Japanese Pop Culture and Consumerism in New Perrotin Exhibition

Takashi Murakami Reinvents Japanese Art History in Upcoming Gagosian Exhibition