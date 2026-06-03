The Subway sandwich shop is known for its foot-long subs that burrow meat, veggies, and condiments between two buns. Now, the company is taking that idea and translating its sub into something you can snuggle into. Subway UK and Ireland has created a Sleeping Bag-uette, a giant sleeping bag modeled after its Italian B.M.T. sub, complete with fabric meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and two slices of bread.

The inspiration for this unique sleeping arrangement was from research done by Subway. After looking into the habits of Gen Z festivalgoers, the company discovered that a portion of the younger generation prioritized sleep and comfort. Four in 10 attendees, it turns out, would be willing to miss a headline act if it meant getting more shut-eye. That’s where the Sleeping Bag-uette comes in, offering a cozy—if unconventional—place to recharge after a long day.

“We know festival season is all about making unforgettable memories—but we don’t want fans running on empty, whether it’s their stomachs or lack of sleep,” says Kirstey Elston from Subway. “We wanted to bring the comfort of Subway to the fields, giving fans a way to recharge without missing a beat!”

The Sleeping Bag-uette was part of a promotional giveaway that recently concluded on Subway UK and Ireland’s Instagram. Sadly, you won’t be able to buy this in stores, so you’ll have to feast with your eyes.

Subway UK and Ireland has created a Sleeping Bag-uette, a giant sleeping bag modeled after its Italian B.M.T. sub, complete with fabric meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and two slices of bread.

The inspiration for this unique sleeping arrangement was from research done by Subway.

After looking into the habits of Gen Z festivalgoers, the company discovered that a portion of the younger generation prioritized sleep and comfort.

The Sleeping Bag-uette was part of a promotional giveaway that recently concluded on Subway UK and Ireland’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subway® UK & Ireland (@subway_ukireland)

All photos by Ben Stevens.

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