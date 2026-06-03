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Feast Your Eyes on This Subway Sleeping Bag That Looks Like a Sandwich

By Sara Barnes on June 3, 2026

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

The Subway sandwich shop is known for its foot-long subs that burrow meat, veggies, and condiments between two buns. Now, the company is taking that idea and translating its sub into something you can snuggle into. Subway UK and Ireland has created a Sleeping Bag-uette, a giant sleeping bag modeled after its Italian B.M.T. sub, complete with fabric meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and two slices of bread.

The inspiration for this unique sleeping arrangement was from research done by Subway. After looking into the habits of Gen Z festivalgoers, the company discovered that a portion of the younger generation prioritized sleep and comfort. Four in 10 attendees, it turns out, would be willing to miss a headline act if it meant getting more shut-eye. That’s where the Sleeping Bag-uette comes in, offering a cozy—if unconventional—place to recharge after a long day.

“We know festival season is all about making unforgettable memories—but we don’t want fans running on empty, whether it’s their stomachs or lack of sleep,” says Kirstey Elston from Subway. “We wanted to bring the comfort of Subway to the fields, giving fans a way to recharge without missing a beat!”

The Sleeping Bag-uette was part of a promotional giveaway that recently concluded on Subway UK and Ireland’s Instagram. Sadly, you won’t be able to buy this in stores, so you’ll have to feast with your eyes.

Subway UK and Ireland has created a Sleeping Bag-uette, a giant sleeping bag modeled after its Italian B.M.T. sub, complete with fabric meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and two slices of bread.

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

The inspiration for this unique sleeping arrangement was from research done by Subway.

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

After looking into the habits of Gen Z festivalgoers, the company discovered that a portion of the younger generation prioritized sleep and comfort.

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

Subway Sleeping Bag-uette

The Sleeping Bag-uette was part of a promotional giveaway that recently concluded on Subway UK and Ireland’s Instagram.

All photos by Ben Stevens.

Source: Subway’s giant sandwich sleeping bag taps into Gen Z's cosy festival era

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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