Takashi Murakami Teams Up With CASETiFY To Create Vibrant Tech Accessories

By Eva Baron on April 10, 2025

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami knows a thing or two about collaborating with world-renowned brands and organizations, whether it be Louis Vuitton, the MLB, or even UNO. Now, he has teamed up with CASETiFY for a limited-edition collection of tech accessories, slated to drop worldwide on April 11, 2025.

As is to be expected of Murakami, his CASETiFY products burst with bold colors and feature his signature MR. DOB “avatar,” a dynamic and often essential figure in the artist’s visual landscape. For the collaboration, MR. DOB has been reimagined as headphone and phone cases, as well as a trading card holder and phone dangler, available in three colorways through a blind box mechanism.

“Through this collaboration with CASETiFY, I wanted to witness a new world,” Murakami said in a statement. “I’m excited to see MR. DOB [being] active in people’s daily lives through the medium of phone cases.”

MR. DOB has graced a variety of media, but the Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collection is the first to see the iconic character transform into items such as an AirPods case. Marking what Murakami calls a “new chapter in [MR. DOB’s] evolution,” the case is innovative in the form it assumes: a three-dimensional, miniature figurine. The result is an intriguing fusion between tech accessory and collectible art, effectively setting the tone for the remainder of the collaboration.

Notably, the artistic partnership also serves as the first for the brand’s CASETiFY Travel line, which originally launched in the U.S. and South Korea in December 2024. For Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY, carry-ons have been adorned with MR. DOB and are completed by the artist’s dynamic patterns and color palettes, including cobalt blue, cherry red, and matte black. Each carry-on can also be customized with personal initials.

Taken in its entirety, the Murakami collection represents CASETiFY’s “most ambitious partnership to date,” according to Wes Ng, the brand’s CEO and co-founder. That level of ambition is reflected in the collection’s retail prices, which range from $49 for a dangler blind box to $699 for the carry-on suitcase.

Though Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY officially launches globally on April 11, priority access will be made available on April 10 to those that join the waitlist. To learn more, visit the CASETiFY website.

World-renowned artist Takashi Murakami has teamed up with CASETiFY to create a vibrant collection of tech accessories.

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY features phone, headphone, and earbud cases; along with trading card holders, suitcases, and blind boxes.

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

The limited-edition collection will officially launch on April 11, 2025, but priority access will be made available on April 10 to those that join the waitlist.

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY collaboration

Takashi Murakami: Website | Instagram
CASETiFY: Website | Takashi Murakami x CASETiFY | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CASETiFY.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
