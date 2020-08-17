Home / Art / Artist Reimagines ‘Mona Lisa’ as Modern Woman With Tattoos

Artist Reimagines ‘Mona Lisa’ as Modern Woman With Tattoos

By Margherita Cole on August 17, 2020
Digital Portraits by Tati Moons

Portraits commemorate people as well as a moment in time. Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is often considered the archetype of Renaissance portraiture. Similarly, Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring is sometimes referred to as the “Mona Lisa of the north.” Even today, these two masterpieces continue to inspire generations of young creatives. Spanish artist Tati Moons reimagines the enigmatic sitters of these paintings as contemporary women in trendy digital portraits.

“I was planning on painting the Mona Lisa just for fun for a few years as I really enjoy doing fan arts, and one day I was kinda bored and I just did it,” Moons tells My Modern Met. Not only did Moons modernize the Mona Lisa‘s wardrobe with a black sleeveless dress, but she also gave her shimmering makeup and an assortment of whimsical tattoos. Beneath Mona Lisa‘s collarbone is typography that reads, “Timeless,” and an illustration of Adam and God's hands from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling. Then, on her bare shoulder is an image of a square in a circle and the phrase, “OG Muse.”

“At first I wasn't planning on publishing it and keeping it to myself like many other artworks, (I knew some people could find it disrespectful for the tattoos and so on) but I don't know why I went ahead and posted it,” Moons tells us. “It got a pretty good response regardless and people motivated me to paint the Girl With a Pearl Earring, and by now I have plans on keeping up with the series!” Just like the Mona Lisa fan art, the artist updated the clothing and hairstyle of the Girl With a Pearl Earring. So, instead of Vermeer's yellow headdress, this modern version sports a stylish high pony. She also wears sparkling makeup and a tiny heart tattoo underneath her eye.

You can commission your own digital portrait by visiting Moons' website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Spanish artist Tati Moon made fan art of iconic masterpieces.

Digital Portraits by Tati Moons

She gave the Mona Lisa a modern makeover with a sleeveless dress and whimsical tattoos.

Digital Portraits by Tati MoonsDigital Portraits by Tati Moons

Similarly, Moons reimagined the Girl With a Pearl Earring with glittery makeup and a high ponytail.

Digital Portraits by Tati MoonsDigital Portraits by Tati MoonsTati Moons: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tati Moons.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

