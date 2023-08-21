Home / Art

Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years

By Regina Sienra on August 21, 2023
Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka

Artist Tatsuya Tanaka is a master of miniatures, and his prolific oeuvre sheds light on his vast imagination. We've seen him turn masks into pools, toilet rolls into trains, and even egg shells into Luke Skywalker's home. These whimsical images are part of Tanaka's never-ending Miniature Calendar, a project that has seen him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people every single day for over a decade.

Though the artist began the project in 2011, his creative mind has never wavered. Twelve years in and he's still producing wildly imaginative scenes. Lately, Tanaka has been playing with forced perspective and proportions to produce some truly compelling images. To simulate fireworks illuminating a summer night sky, he used brightly colored fans, which are observed by a miniature couple from their balcony. Meanwhile, a coffee cup doubles as a large drum and a stack of envelopes with windows evokes a villa with swimming pools.

Food is also a common visual throughout Tanaka's work—whether as inspiration for a scene or as a part of a landscape. A very sugary looking restaurant comes alive with cupcake cups for tablecloths, chocolate bars for walls and furniture, and even a cookie making up a suitcase. For those who love street food, a cozy stand trades lanterns and chairs for strawberries, while the customers gather around to eat around a pastry.

Tanaka is no stranger to pop culture, and has found inspiration in popular movies and franchises. A bright lemon serves as Batman's iconic limelight, and the hero stands proudly on top of it after catching the bad guys. The world of Studio Ghibli has also found its way to the artist's portfolio. In one picture, Tanaka recreates the bathhouse from Spirited Away with the help of a muffin tray and the addition of its unforgettable characters.

To stay up to date with Tanaka's Miniature Calendar, make sure to follow him on Instagram and visit his website, where he also publishes his daily images.

Tatsuya Tanaka's never-ending Miniature Calendar sees him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people every single day.

Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka a coffee mug doubles as a drum

Recently, Tanaka has played with forced perspective and proportions to produce some “fireworks.”

colorful fans double as fireworks Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka

Something that often appears in Tanaka's work is food—whether it's part of the landscape or simply inspiration for a scene.

Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka a watermelon doubles as a mountain with hikers strawberries double as lamps on a miniature food stand Miniature Calendar by Tatsuya Tanaka a cloud made of popcorn with kernels raining

The playful artist is also known for creatively building tiny oases with everyday items.

bill envelopes double as villas with pools a blue guitar doubles as a pool for miniature people an airpods case doubles as a spa for miniatures

And he's no stranger to pop culture, finding inspiration in popular movies and franchises, including Batman and Studio Ghibli.

a lemon doubles as batman's limelight a muffin tray doubles as a spa

Tatsuya Tanaka: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tatsuya Tanaka.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
