Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years

Artist Tatsuya Tanaka is a master of miniatures, and his prolific oeuvre sheds light on his vast imagination. We've seen him turn masks into pools, toilet rolls into trains, and even egg shells into Luke Skywalker's home. These whimsical images are part of Tanaka's never-ending Miniature Calendar, a project that has seen him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people every single day for over a decade.

Though the artist began the project in 2011, his creative mind has never wavered. Twelve years in and he's still producing wildly imaginative scenes. Lately, Tanaka has been playing with forced perspective and proportions to produce some truly compelling images. To simulate fireworks illuminating a summer night sky, he used brightly colored fans, which are observed by a miniature couple from their balcony. Meanwhile, a coffee cup doubles as a large drum and a stack of envelopes with windows evokes a villa with swimming pools.

Food is also a common visual throughout Tanaka's work—whether as inspiration for a scene or as a part of a landscape. A very sugary looking restaurant comes alive with cupcake cups for tablecloths, chocolate bars for walls and furniture, and even a cookie making up a suitcase. For those who love street food, a cozy stand trades lanterns and chairs for strawberries, while the customers gather around to eat around a pastry.

Tanaka is no stranger to pop culture, and has found inspiration in popular movies and franchises. A bright lemon serves as Batman's iconic limelight, and the hero stands proudly on top of it after catching the bad guys. The world of Studio Ghibli has also found its way to the artist's portfolio. In one picture, Tanaka recreates the bathhouse from Spirited Away with the help of a muffin tray and the addition of its unforgettable characters.

To stay up to date with Tanaka's Miniature Calendar, make sure to follow him on Instagram and visit his website, where he also publishes his daily images.

Tatsuya Tanaka's never-ending Miniature Calendar sees him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people every single day.

Recently, Tanaka has played with forced perspective and proportions to produce some “fireworks.”

Something that often appears in Tanaka's work is food—whether it's part of the landscape or simply inspiration for a scene.

The playful artist is also known for creatively building tiny oases with everyday items.

And he's no stranger to pop culture, finding inspiration in popular movies and franchises, including Batman and Studio Ghibli.

