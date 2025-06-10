Home / Art / Installation

Remarkable Museum Exploring Materiality and Immersion Will Open in Kyoto This Fall

By Eva Baron on June 10, 2025
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Morphing Continuum,” 2025. Sound by Hideaki Takahashi. (Courtesy Pace Gallery)

In January 2025, teamLab unveiled a significant expansion to its Tokyo museum, nearly doubling its area in order to accommodate even more immersive experiences. Now, only a few months later, the art collective has already announced its newest venture, which is slated to open this fall in Minami-ku, Kyoto, as part of the Kyoto Station Southeast Area Project.

Across several experimental artworks, many of which have previously been unreleased in Japan, Biovortex Kyoto focuses primarily on what teamLab calls “conventional notions of material substances” and how to transcend them. Visitors will plunge into everything from a sea of bubbles to an illuminated field, exploring the limits of their bodies in relation to concepts like mass, light, and time. Each space is activated through audience participation and directly challenges how, exactly, we choose to encounter and engage with art, especially at such a grand scale. The intended result, teamLab claims, is a “creative hub for generating and disseminating new value” in and around Kyoto.

Unlike some other projects by teamLab, Biovortex Kyoto integrates more physical rather than purely technological effects throughout its installations. Massless Amorphous Sculpture, for instance, is an exercise in ambiguity, permanence, and weight, all illustrated through soap bubbles. Here, bubbles are far from a mundane or unassuming presence, and instead ask visitors to bear witness to their movements depending on environmental input. At times, the bubble clouds break apart, dispersing through the air as smaller fragments. At other moments, the clouds are cohesive, bulbous, and almost monumental, showcasing how frequently a form can shift and change.

Massless Amorphous Sculpture sustains its existence mid-air, having ambiguous boundaries,” teamLab says of the piece. “It is able to maintain its shape even when people immerse themselves physically into the sculpture, naturally restoring itself even if it breaks.”

Traces of Light, on the other hand, leans more into abstraction. The installation is an impressive light show, with colorful tendrils and webs responding to people walking around the exhibition. Without visitors, teamLab explains, “nothing exists other than the space, and nothing will ever be depicted.” In other words, the artwork relies upon the existence of others, much like the universe itself.

Alongside Traces of Light and Massless Amorphous Sculpture, Biovortex Kyoto will also feature Massless Suns and Dark Suns and Morphing Continuum, both of which also explore order, energy, and materiality. Additional installations included in the museum will be revealed in the coming months.

To learn more about Biovortex Kyoto and its opening this fall, visit the teamLab website.

This fall, teamLab will open Biovortex Kyoto, its newest museum full of immersive, experimental, and large-scale artwork.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Massless Amorphous Sculpture,” 2020. Sound by Hideaki Takahashi. (Courtesy Pace Gallery)

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns,” 2022. Sound by Hideaki Takahashi. (Courtesy Pace Gallery)

Biovortex Kyoto will feature everything from a sea of bubbles to an illuminated field, exploring the limits of their bodies in relation to concepts like mass, light, and time.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Traces of Life,” 2025, from the series “Trails of Life: Transcending Space in All Directions.” Sound by Hideaki Takahashi. (Courtesy Pace Gallery)

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Massless Amorphous Sculpture,” 2020. Sound by Hideaki Takahashi. (Courtesy Pace Gallery)

In the coming months, teamLab will announce additional installations that will be featured at Biovortex Kyoto.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Forest of Resonating Lamps.”

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “The Eternal Universe of Words.”

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Resonating Microcosms,” in Beijing.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, “Living Crystallized Light,” in Abu Dhabi.

teamLab Planets: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met received permission to feature photos by teamLab Planets.

Related Articles:

Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace

Step Into Hyperreality When You Visit the Immersive Arte Museum Dubai

Immersive Exhibition Lets You Experience Traditional Textiles as Never Before in Hong Kong

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘Electric Forest’ Brings Art, Music, and Magic to Michigan’s Enchanted Forest
Immersive Exhibition Lets You Experience Traditional Textiles as Never Before in Hong Kong
Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change
JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals
Iridescent Arc Looks Like a Ring of Mist & Light and Perfectly Frames Seoul’s Skyline
16-Foot-Tall Cactus Made of Vintage Cadillac Parts Celebrates Palm Springs Heritage

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat
Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers
Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.