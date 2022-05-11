Law School Grad Celebrates With Dad Who Got Out of Prison in Time To See Her Graduate

I went to law school because my dad was sentenced to life in prison for non-violent drug crimes. I did what I could to get him out. He did 20 years and got out right in time for my graduation. pic.twitter.com/Celu1qeknB — tilla (@teeliciouss_) May 8, 2022

Our experiences can set us on certain paths in life. For Teeanna A. Brisco, her desire to go to law school was cemented when her dad was sentenced to life in prison for non-violent drug offenses. Brisco was just 4 years old when he was incarcerated, and she grew up wanting to help him. This led her to attend Howard University Law School, where she did what she could to get him out of prison. And after 20 years, her dad is a returning citizen who was able to attend Brisco's law school graduation.

Brisco’s celebratory tweet shows the two together commemorating her achievement. The recent grad dons her purple cap (the color for those obtaining their Juris Doctor) as her dad throws up his hands in cheer, looking so excited for his daughter. There’s even more to celebrate. Brisco graduated with honors from Howard University; in another tweet, she shares a selfie of her wearing a medal that says “Honor Graduate Cum Laude” sitting among other graduates.

The tweet featuring Brisco and her father went viral, with congratulatory messages about her law school graduation and being reunited with her dad after such a long time.

Teeanna A. Brisco's father was incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense when she was 4 years old. It inspired her to go to law school, where she recently graduated Cum Laude from Howard University.

I am a Howard University School of Law lawyerrrrr with honorssssss pic.twitter.com/SiWea8KNcK — tilla (@teeliciouss_) May 7, 2022

Brisco's dad was serving a life sentence.

Going to pick my dad up from the airport.. I ain’t seen him since he got out of prison after serving 20 years of a life sentence. He’s here to watch my graduation law school. — tilla (@teeliciouss_) May 6, 2022

She did what she could to help get him released, and he was able to see her walk across the stage.

I PLAY MY OWN HAND, DONT SHUFFLE OR FOLD. Teeanna A. Brisco, J.D. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uM9GLRZ38s — tilla (@teeliciouss_) May 3, 2022

