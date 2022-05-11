Home / Inspiring / Good News

Law School Grad Celebrates With Dad Who Got Out of Prison in Time To See Her Graduate

By Sara Barnes on May 11, 2022

Our experiences can set us on certain paths in life. For Teeanna A. Brisco, her desire to go to law school was cemented when her dad was sentenced to life in prison for non-violent drug offenses. Brisco was just 4 years old when he was incarcerated, and she grew up wanting to help him. This led her to attend Howard University Law School, where she did what she could to get him out of prison. And after 20 years, her dad is a returning citizen who was able to attend Brisco's law school graduation.

Brisco’s celebratory tweet shows the two together commemorating her achievement. The recent grad dons her purple cap (the color for those obtaining their Juris Doctor) as her dad throws up his hands in cheer, looking so excited for his daughter. There’s even more to celebrate. Brisco graduated with honors from Howard University; in another tweet, she shares a selfie of her wearing a medal that says “Honor Graduate Cum Laude” sitting among other graduates.

The tweet featuring Brisco and her father went viral, with congratulatory messages about her law school graduation and being reunited with her dad after such a long time.

Teeanna A. Brisco's father was incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense when she was 4 years old. It inspired her to go to law school, where she recently graduated Cum Laude from Howard University.

Brisco's dad was serving a life sentence.

She did what she could to help get him released, and he was able to see her walk across the stage.

h/t: [Yabaleft Online]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Sara Barnes
