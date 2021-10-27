Home / Dance

Watch a Mesmerizing Hand Ballet Performed for the 2020 Paralympics Hand Off Ceremony

By Sara Barnes on October 27, 2021

Paralympic Games Hand-Off Ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games had a special, choreographed performance as part of its closing handoff ceremony. Choreographed by Sadeck Waff, the beautiful hand ballet was executed perfectly in sync by 126 professional and amateur performers in wheelchairs. Each person donned a black shirt that made their arm movements—folding, unfolding, and an “x” formation—all the more mesmerizing.

The performance started with a spotlight on Oxandre Peku, a 12-year-old boy who was the first person in France to receive a 3D-printed, multi-grip bionic “Hero Arm” by Open Bionics. After his cameo, it transitioned to the stage of performers in wheelchairs who worked in synced with music composed by Woodkid and performed by Orchestre National de France. The final move had the group create “2024” with their hands as a symbol of the forthcoming Paralympic Games in France (in 2024).

Although not the exact routine, Waff’s choreography for the Paralympics is reminiscent of some of his other sequences. In particular, his Murmuration Project 64 features some of the same tight arm movements that the games had. It was informed by a murmuration of starlings. “There is magic everywhere, the key is knowing how to look, know how to see and listen in silence,” he writes, “like a cloud of birds forming waves in the sky, each individual has his own identity, but an irreplaceable place in the whole.”

Watch the handoff ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, below.

French choreographed Sadeck Waff created a beautiful hand ballet for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games closing handoff ceremony.

Paralympic Games Hand-Off Ceremony

The performers were all perfectly in sync, ending the performance by creating “Paris” and “2024” with their arms. (Paris is the next location of the games.)

Paralympic Games Hand-Off CeremonyParalympic Games Hand-Off Ceremony

Watch the mesmerizing performance:

Be sure to check out Waff's other choreographed pieces, including Murmuration Project 64 which was informed by the murmuration of starling birds.

Sadeck Waff: Instagram | YouTube

All images via YouTube.

Related Articles:

Breathtaking Portraits Capture Ballet’s Finest Dancing on the Streets of New York

9-Year-Old Dance Prodigy Dances Her Way Through the Day To Reach 10,000 Steps

Starbucks Is Opening Its First “Signing Store” for Deaf Community in the U.S.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vin Diesel Walks Late Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down the Aisle
Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns
Halloween Light Show Is Perfectly Choreographed to ‘The Matrix’ and “Rage Against the Machine”
See How Traditional Hemp Rope Is Made in This Fascinating 17-Minute Documentary
Watch a Livestream of a Mama Cheetah Caring for Her Five Newborn Cubs
Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds
Learn How To Make DIY Crafts With the New ‘My Modern Met Maker’ Video Series
Farmer Mounts Tiny Camera on His Animals to See How the World Looks From Their Perspective
ASMR Footage of Hungry Tortoise Eating Fruit and Veg Is Surprisingly Noisy and Satisfying
Taylor Swift Wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday in a Touching Video Message
RIP Michael K. Williams: Celebrating the Actor Who Played Omar Little on ‘The Wire’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.