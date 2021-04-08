Fashion designer Teuta Matoshi is world-famous for her ethereal gowns and perfectly tailored mini dresses. She works as an atelier, adding ornate embellishments such as embroidery, beads, and lace to her feminine silhouettes by hand. While one look at her immensely popular Instagram conveys an effortless beauty, Matoshi's road to success hasn't been without big challenges along the way.

The couturier was born and raised in Kosovo, a small country in the Balkans. She grew up in a war-torn environment, learning how to make clothing “from old garments and scrap pieces for her siblings and herself.” Matoshi's dream to own her own boutique encouraged her to pursue fashion at Factory Design Univerisity in Pristina, Kosovo. There, she was introduced to Parisian professor David Priol who helped her develop essential skills like draping and styling.

Over the course of several years, Matoshi slowly built her own brand in Kosovo; she took on custom orders, sourced high-quality materials, and trained her own staff. Finally, she was able to launch her luxury clothing line in September 2007 and has experienced well-deserved fame and success ever since. Nonetheless, Matoshi continues to give back to her community in Pristina, Kosova, by hiring as many women as possible—from widows who have lost their husbands in the war to young designers who want to develop their skills.

You can purchase Matoshi's exquisite dresses via her online store, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the designer on Instagram.

Kosovo-born fashion designer Teuta Matoshi creates incredible feminine gowns.

She grew up in poverty and had to make clothes for herself and her family from old garments and scraps.

Eventually, Matoshi's dream of owning her own boutique came true when she launched her own luxury line of dresses in 2007.

