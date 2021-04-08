Home / Design / Style

Woman Overcomes Poverty to Fulfill Her Dream of Being a World-Famous Dress Designer

By Margherita Cole on April 8, 2021
Feminine Dresses by Teuta Matoshi

Fashion designer Teuta Matoshi is world-famous for her ethereal gowns and perfectly tailored mini dresses. She works as an atelier, adding ornate embellishments such as embroidery, beads, and lace to her feminine silhouettes by hand. While one look at her immensely popular Instagram conveys an effortless beauty, Matoshi's road to success hasn't been without big challenges along the way.

The couturier was born and raised in Kosovo, a small country in the Balkans. She grew up in a war-torn environment, learning how to make clothing “from old garments and scrap pieces for her siblings and herself.” Matoshi's dream to own her own boutique encouraged her to pursue fashion at Factory Design Univerisity in Pristina, Kosovo. There, she was introduced to Parisian professor David Priol who helped her develop essential skills like draping and styling.

Over the course of several years, Matoshi slowly built her own brand in Kosovo; she took on custom orders, sourced high-quality materials, and trained her own staff. Finally, she was able to launch her luxury clothing line in September 2007 and has experienced well-deserved fame and success ever since. Nonetheless, Matoshi continues to give back to her community in Pristina, Kosova, by hiring as many women as possible—from widows who have lost their husbands in the war to young designers who want to develop their skills.

You can purchase Matoshi's exquisite dresses via her online store, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the designer on Instagram.

Kosovo-born fashion designer Teuta Matoshi creates incredible feminine gowns.

Feminine Dresses by Teuta Matoshi

She grew up in poverty and had to make clothes for herself and her family from old garments and scraps.

Eventually, Matoshi's dream of owning her own boutique came true when she launched her own luxury line of dresses in 2007.

Feminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiFeminine Dresses by Teuta MatoshiTeuta Matoshi: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Teuta Matoshi.

Related Articles:

15+ DIY Dress Patterns Offering a Creative Way to Get in Style for Spring

Dazzling Couture Collection of Disney-Inspired Dresses Are Both Dreamy and Wearable

Designer Creates Reversible Wedding Dresses to Give a Bride Options on Her Big Day

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Chart Tracks All of Mister Rogers’ Cardigans Worn From 1969 to 2001
This Man Has Spent 10 Years Caring for Cats Left Behind in Fukushima’s Nuclear Zone
Teacher’s Inspiring Final Request Asked for Backpacks Instead of Flowers at Her Funeral
7-Year-Old Boy Dresses as Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman for “Idol Day” at School
Sculptural Hair Styles Become Unlikely Canvases for Delicate Baroque-Inspired Art
20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art
Inspiring Young Black Ballerina Receives First Pair of Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future
Designer Creates Mini Replica of Johannesburg in His Backyard With Recycled Materials
Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand
Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.