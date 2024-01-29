Home / Inspiring / Good News

Woman on Airplane Quickly Crochets Beanie for Baby Watching Her Needlework During Flight

By Regina Sienra on January 29, 2024

 

What do you do on a long flight? Some people watch movies, others listen to music or play mobile games, and many opt to take a nap. For craft enthusiast Meegan Rubin, a flight home gave her the perfect opportunity to catch up on her crocheting. As she worked, she caught the eye of an unlikely admirer—a months-old baby named Romey, staring at her from across the aisle. Moved by her attention and noticing her yarn matched the baby's outfit, she decided to make a little wooly gift for her new fan.

With an hour left on the flight, Rubin worked against the clock on a little beanie, which she handed to Romey's parents when they landed. “Never seen someone work so fast in my life. I had no idea it was for us,” the baby's mom told to Good Morning America. “What a cool way to just do something nice for a stranger, and in turn, light up everyone else’s day.” The tender encounter was chronicled by Romey's parents on TikTok, who showed the baby wearing the beanie and called their followers to follow Rubin to pay it forward.

Rubin also shared the story on her Instagram. “I made some cool new friends on flight home from Mexico this past weekend,” she wrote. The crocheter recalled that while other kids were crying and distraught, Romey remained calm and entertained by Rubin's crochet work. “My heart melted,” the crafter admits. “She was adorable and deserving of a custom beanie!”

Little Romey has continued to wear her little beanie in the comfort of her home. Not only does she boast a big smile as she poses with her new favorite accessory, but her story even caught the attention of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who commended Rubin's work. “As someone who loves knitting, this story made my day,” Obama commented. “Beautiful stitches, Meegan—Romey looks adorable in her new beanie!”

While Rubin only began crocheting during the pandemic, she has quickly elevated her craft. This inspired her to launch a business called Crochet Obey, where she offers crocheted garments for all seasons. To see more of her work and stay up to date on what she has coming up, you can follow Rubin on Instagram.

Meegan Rubin noticed a baby named Romey looking at her as she worked on her crochet on a flight. Moved by her attention, she decided to make a beanie for the little one.

 

Watch Romey wearing her new hat in the video below:

