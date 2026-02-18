Home / Funny

Dad Goes to Museum After Taking Gummy and Can’t Stop Laughing at Giant Art

By Emma Taggart on February 18, 2026

 

We’ve all had those moments where we completely lose it over something small, and the harder we try to pull it together, the worse it gets. That’s exactly what happened when writer and director Jason Gudasz visited The Broad with his dad to see an exhibition of works by contemporary sculptor Robert Therrien.

Before they went inside, Gudasz’s “Pops” had apparently taken a gummy, and it kicked in at exactly the right (or wrong) moment. A viral video captures his dad’s hilarious reaction to Therrien’s giant table and chairs installation. Standing next to the massive furniture, feeling comically small, he couldn’t stop laughing at how ridiculous it all felt. Pops could barely look at the artwork without giggling, and even had to hide behind a wall to regain his composure.

The infectious video tickled viewers all over the world, many of whom commented on how entertaining and relatable it is. One person wrote, “I would watch an entire TV show of getting old people stoned AF and sending them into art museums.” Another said, “To be fair, I’m stone cold sober and I don’t know if I can handle the big table.”

Gudasz also shared an “extended cut” version of his dad in the museum, revealing how he laughed at multiple other artworks, including one of Jeff Koons’ giant balloon dog sculptures. The amused son wrote in the caption, “He can’t handle the LA Art museums.” Gudasz even set up a new Instagram page for his dad’s art adventures. The bio reads, “Laughing at life. Overwhelmed by art. Can’t handle the big table.”

Clearly, Pops found the giant objects hysterical that day, but there may be something deeper at play, too. Therrien wasn’t simply scaling up tables and chairs for a laugh. Much of his work circles around childhood, including its sense of wonder, its anxieties, and its exaggerated view of the world.

By placing oversized furniture in a gallery, the artist makes viewers feel suddenly small. The dramatic shift in scale unsettles your sense of reality and taps into that childlike feeling again. While Gudasz’s dad’s reaction was a little unexpected, you could argue he understood the artwork perfectly and slipped straight back into a blissfully happy, childlike state of mind.

If you want to see what Pops was chuckling at in person, the Robert Therrien: This is a Story exhibition, featuring more than 120 works spanning five decades, is open until April 5 at The Broad Museum.

This dad’s museum visit took a hilarious turn when a giant table and chairs installation by Robert Therrien triggered uncontrollable giggles.

 

Pops: Instagram

