Home / Art / Installation

Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change

By Eva Baron on May 29, 2025
"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Makoko River, Lagos (Photo: Kashope Faje)

Last month, a pack of animals cascaded onto the banks of the Congo River. From afar, the giraffes, gorillas, wildebeests, and elephants that form the stampede seem real enough. Look closer, however, and the puppeteers emerge, gently manipulating animal limbs into fluid movement. These are the life-sized animal puppets comprising the public—and mobile—artwork The Herds.

In the coming months, The Herds will travel through cities across Africa and Europe, eventually culminating in the Arctic Circle in August. The four-month journey is ambitious in its sheer global scale, spanning 12,400 miles and 20 cities, beginning on April 9 in the Congo Basin. Since then, The Herds has already passed through Lagos, Dakar, Marrakech, Casablanca, and Rabat, staging encounters not only with the public, but with each city’s distinct culture. In Kinshasa, for instance, the puppets confronted the Nsango Mbonda drumming group, while in Casablanca, where animals often charge through the city center, they crashed into circus artist Bader Haoutar. In June, The Herds will tour Europe, with stops in Madrid, Paris, Venice, and London.

By July, the animals will have reached Scandinavia, traveling to Copenhagen, Stockholm, and, finally, Trondheim in Norway. The artwork will conclude in the Arctic Circle, with its “final powerful act” yet to be revealed. Along the way, other local species will join the stampede, including vervet monkeys in Nigeria, wolves and red deer in Europe, and reindeer in Norway, by which point the flock will have grown by 150 additional puppets.

The geographical breadth covered by The Herds is certainly impressive, but so is its message: these animals are fleeing the ongoing climate disaster, seeking shelter in the north. To complement this sense of urgency, the project is also engaging climate organizations like WWF, Wild Africa, Save the Elephants, and TED Countdown, alongside zoologists, climate activists, universities, scientists, and politicians. Each city will be home to specific interventions as well, addressing the myriad ways that climate change impacts different regions around the world. In Madrid, for example, The Herds will consider Spain’s increased flooding in collaboration with Compañía Nacional de Danza.

The Herds is the second project of its kind from Walk Productions, who, in July 2021, launched its Little Amal artwork. Depicting a massive, 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian girl, Little Amal has traveled to 166 towns and cities in 17 countries, shedding light on the refugee crisis.

The Herds is a living, breathing call to action that stampedes across continents,” Amir Nizar Zuabi, Palestinian playwright and artistic director of the project, says. “Through the beauty and ferocity of these life-sized creatures, we aim to spark dialogue, provoke thought, encourage engagement, and inspire real change.”

To learn more about The Herds, visit the project’s website.

Created by Walk Productions, The Herds is an ambitious public artwork that will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle, consisting of life-sized animal puppets.

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Kinshasa, at the Jardin de Botanique (Photo: Berclaire)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Kinshasa, at the Congo Basin (Photo: Berclaire)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Marrakesh (Photo: Oussama Oulhiq)

The artwork’s four-month journey spans 12,400 miles and 20 cities, which began on April 9 in the Congo Basin and will end in the Arctic Circle in August.

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Lagos, April 19, 2025 (Photo: Kashope Faje)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Kinshasa, at the Congo Basin (Photo: Berclaire)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Lagos, April 19, 2025 (Photo: Kashope Faje)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Kinshasa, at the Jardin de Botanique (Photo: Berclaire)

The project’s message is stark: these animals are fleeing the ongoing climate disaster, seeking shelter in the north.

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Marrakesh (Photo: Oussama Oulhiq)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Dakar (Photo: Jean-Baptise Joire)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Sabo Yaba Market, Lagos (Photo: Kashope Faje)

"The Herds" will travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to campaign against climate change

Lagos, April 19, 2025 (Photo: Kashope Faje)

The Herds: Website | Instagram

All images via The Herds Press Room.

Related Articles:

Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures

Artist’s Hyperrealistic Paintings Reflect the Vulnerability and Beauty of Animals in the Wild

Artist Promotes Wildlife Conservation With Her Awe-Inspiring Animal Paintings

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals
Iridescent Arc Looks Like a Ring of Mist & Light and Perfectly Frames Seoul’s Skyline
16-Foot-Tall Cactus Made of Vintage Cadillac Parts Celebrates Palm Springs Heritage
Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat
Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread
Study Reveals How Female Bonobos Stick Together To Maintain Their Power
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus
Japan Is Making History by Harnessing Solar Power From Space
Bottom Trawling’s Destructive Power Captured on Film for the First Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.