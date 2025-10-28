Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist Carefully Stitches Over 150 Colorful Bird Species on Dry Leaves

By Regina Sienra on October 28, 2025

 

Brazil is home to over 1,800 species of birds, 200 of which are native to the country. As such, they are a key part of what makes the South American nation the most biologically diverse country in the world. Embroidery artist Laura Dalla Vecchia of Leveza Art has come up with a creative way to honor these creatures through her artistic practice. The crafter has embroidered over 150 birds found throughout Brazil on dry leaves.

“My passion for art dates back to my childhood, when I used to accompany my mother, who is also a craftswoman, to craft fairs,” reads Dalla Vecchia’s artist statement. “A few years ago, during a stay at my grandparents’ farm in Breu Branco, Pará, I started embroidering on fabric and soon tried my hand at dry leaves, which became my signature technique.”

As for her penchant for our feathery friends, the artist says that her love for them comes from her childhood, when she would join her father on boat trips. “We observed and listened to the sounds of nature,” she recalls.

Dalla Vecchia pours her whole heart into these artworks, and the great care and dedication that goes into each of them can be seen in each stitch. The artist documents her process on social media, showing how raw it all is. It’s just the colorful thread, the dry leaves, a sketch, and the embroiderer’s massive talent to create a portrait on a very delicate medium. Dalla Vecchia defines it as “Made by hand. Made up of time.”

The birds Dalla Vecchia has embroidered are packed with realistic details, showcasing how diverse these creatures can be. For example, she recently worked on a portrait of three saffron finches, known for their bright yellow feathers with an orange crown. For an even more whimsical result, the artist embedded a tiny branch that sticks out of the canvas, giving these crafted birds a place to perch.

Other birds the artist has depicted in her work include the blue dacnis, amethyst woodstar, common kingfisher, bananaquit, and a white-throated toucan. The artist is open to commissions, should you want her to depict your favorite bird or even your pet.

To learn more, visit Laura Dalla Vecchia’s website. To stay up to date with the artist, follow Leveza Art on Instagram.

Laura Dalla Vecchia (Leveza Art): Website | Instagram

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Regina Sienra
