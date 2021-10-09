Giant Lily Pads Allow You To Float in the Middle of a Pond Like a Frog

We often walk around ponds, but what if we could sit in the center of them? Artists Haemee Han and Jaeyual Lee of Jaemee Studio created an interactive installation titled The Lily Project that allows us to do just that. Inspired by floating lily pads, the duo temporarily installed 13 large made-made platforms in a pond near Eightmile River in East Haddam, Connecticut. Passersby are encouraged to sit on the lily pads and enjoy nature from a different perspective.

Each lily pad is crafted from insulated XPS foam and painted with colorful, waterproof paint. The forms comprise two layers: a circular platform as well as a surrounding edge that make it a comfortable and buoyant surface to relax on. While the platforms are clad in vibrant, eye-catching colors, the green-hued edges allow the art piece to camouflage with the natural surroundings from a distance.

Made in various sizes, the lily pads measure between 12 inches (30 cm) and up to 8 feet (2.4 m) in diameter. All 13 pads are tied together and anchored at the bottom of the pond. The position of the pads changes according to the conditions of the area, and when the anchor is raised, the colorful platforms can float freely around the pond.

Check out The Lily Project below, and if you’re in Connecticut, why not check it out for yourself?

Jaemee Studio created an installation titled The Lily Project that encourages you to interact with it.

You can sit on one of the 13 lily pads and enjoy nature from a different perspective.

While sitting on one of the pads, you can experience the environment from a frog or an insect’s perspective, albeit from a much higher viewpoint.

Jaemee Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Jaemee Studio.

