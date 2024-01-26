teamLab Unveils Immersive Installations for New Tokyo Museum

International art collective teamLab is poised to reopen its acclaimed digital art museum. Moving from Tokyo's Mori Building to the city's Azabudai Hills Gallery, teamLab Borderless will be filled with massive new installations designed to draw visitors into a universe of light.

The art collective has now unveiled some of the installations that will be included in the museum, which opens on February 9. This includes a work from the Light Sculpture – Flow series. In this installation, massive sculptures in which light appears to flow out are born, sweeping toward people, expanding, and drawing people into it.

“We’re working on the new Light Sculpture artworks right now, and it’s incredible,” shares teamLab founder Toshiyuki Inoko. “I have no idea what’s going on in the space. I was sucked into the universe, and became one with it.”

In another installation titled Microcosmoses – Wobbling Light, countless wobbling lights run continuously through a space that infinitely expands, of which the depth cannot be comprehended. According to teamLab, “the artwork explores the question, ‘Even if the components in the artwork are spatially and temporally separate when different orders are formed and overlap as a whole, is that the universe?'”

Scroll down to see more images and video previews of the work, and then book your ticket to teamLab Borderless, which opens in central Tokyo on February 9, 2024.

After shuttering its immersive museum in Tokyo's Mori Building in 2022, teamLab is on the cusp of relocating.

The new teamLab Borderless opens February 9, 2024, in central Tokyo at Azabudai Hills.

The international creative lab has just unveiled some of the new immersive installations created for Borderless.

Watch this preview of the installations and book your tickets now.

