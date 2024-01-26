Home / Art / Installation

teamLab Unveils Immersive Installations for New Tokyo Museum

By Jessica Stewart on January 26, 2024
teamLab - Bubble Universe

teamLab, Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light – One Stroke, 2023 (work in progress), Interactive Installation, LED, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

International art collective teamLab is poised to reopen its acclaimed digital art museum. Moving from Tokyo's Mori Building to the city's Azabudai Hills Gallery, teamLab Borderless will be filled with massive new installations designed to draw visitors into a universe of light.

The art collective has now unveiled some of the installations that will be included in the museum, which opens on February 9. This includes a work from the Light Sculpture – Flow series. In this installation, massive sculptures in which light appears to flow out are born, sweeping toward people, expanding, and drawing people into it.

“We’re working on the new Light Sculpture artworks right now, and it’s incredible,” shares teamLab founder Toshiyuki Inoko. “I have no idea what’s going on in the space. I was sucked into the universe, and became one with it.”

In another installation titled Microcosmoses – Wobbling Light, countless wobbling lights run continuously through a space that infinitely expands, of which the depth cannot be comprehended. According to teamLab, “the artwork explores the question, ‘Even if the components in the artwork are spatially and temporally separate when different orders are formed and overlap as a whole, is that the universe?'”

Scroll down to see more images and video previews of the work, and then book your ticket to teamLab Borderless, which opens in central Tokyo on February 9, 2024.

After shuttering its immersive museum in Tokyo's Mori Building in 2022, teamLab is on the cusp of relocating.

teamLab, teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM

teamLab, teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM, 2018-2022, Odaiba, Tokyo © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

The new teamLab Borderless opens February 9, 2024, in central Tokyo at Azabudai Hills.

teamLab - Main Light Vortex

teamLab, Light Vortex, 2016-2024, Light Sculpture – Flow, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

The international creative lab has just unveiled some of the new immersive installations created for Borderless.

teamLab Microcosmoses Wobbling Light

teamLab, Microcosmoses – Wobbling Light, 2024, Interactive Installation, LED, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

teamLab - Main Tunnel Into the Mirror Universe

teamLab, Tunnel into the Mirror Universe, 2019-2024, Light Sculpture – Flow, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

teamtLab - Main Abyss

teamLab, Abyss, 2024, Light Sculpture – Flow, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab, courtesy Pace Gallery

Watch this preview of the installations and book your tickets now.

teamLab: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

All images via teamLab.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
