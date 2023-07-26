Home / Inspiring / Good News

All-Terrain Track Chairs Added to All Minnesota State Parks for Improved Accessibility

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 26, 2023

Nature is for everyone; however, it's not always accessible for all. The logistics of trail travel and park infrastructure often leave visitors with mobility disabilities unable to fully experience the park offerings. The state of Minnesota is actively trying to remedy this situation by purchasing more all-terrain track chairs that allow visitors to leave the pavement and set forth on adventure. Adding access in eight additional parks on August 1, 13 chairs will now be available across over a dozen state parks for free use upon reservation. As the state's Department of Natural Resources announced, “These chairs are available to anyone who has a need.”

The track chairs are essentially battery-powered wheelchairs without wheels. Instead, they are equipped with tracks much like an army tank or snowmobile. This allows the chair to travel over uneven ground blanketed in sticks and stones. The chairs are battery-powered and controllable by toggles. Visitors can use the chairs at all of Minnesota’s state parks, including Blue Mounds State Park, Crow Wing State Park, and Maplewood State Park. There is also a wheelchair specifically made for sand available at McCarthy Beach State Park. At the parks, trails where the track chairs are permitted are marked on maps, which can be previewed online along with the list of parks.

To reserve a chair, there is no payment. Visitors must simply call ahead to the specific park to request it. They also must have a state park vehicle pass. According to the state's park website, “A $35 year-round vehicle permit provides unlimited visits to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for a full year from the month of purchase.”

Those who qualify for disability parking can purchase the pass for only $12. When one arrives, there is no need to provide any documentation, one must simply sign a waiver. The park recommends bringing someone along to assist one in transferring into the chair, and there are transfer boards available. With this adaptive equipment available, becoming one with nature will be more accessible to all.

All-terrain track chairs are now available in over a dozen Minnesota state parks, allowing visitors with mobility disabilities to explore the beaches and trails.

Blue Mounds State Park

Blue Mounds State Park, one of the parks now offering all-terrain track chairs. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, GNU Free Documentation License)

h/t: [KSTP-TV]

Related Articles:

U.S. Citizens Can Win Free Passes to Canadian National Parks

Northern Lights Will Be Visible From Multiple U.S. States This Week

Hiking App Releases Over 25,000 Trail Maps for Free Download, Making It Safer to Hike

Learn About the Importance of Cairns (And Why You Shouldn’t Make Your Own)

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New California Law Covers 100% of College Costs for Foster Youth
Scuba Diver Recovers Woman’s Lost $9,500 Wedding Ring From the Bottom of a Lake
Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time
78-Year-Old Man Proposes to Long Lost High School Sweetheart After Rekindling Decades Later
Bruce Willis Holds His Newborn Granddaughter on Father’s Day
Service Therapy Dog Is Given “Dogtorate” by University of Maryland Baltimore

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hiking App Releases Over 25,000 Trail Maps for Free Download, Making It Safer to Hike
Orange Cat Walks Into a Third Grade Classroom and Quickly Turns It Into His Home
Watch Kids Erupt in an Impromptu Sing-Along as 7-Year-Old Performs in Talent Show
Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Getting a Bat From His Father and Then Hits a Home Run
Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul
72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.