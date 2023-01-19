Home / Architecture

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine ‘The Simpsons’ House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

By Regina Sienra on January 19, 2023
Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Tudor

The iconic house from The Simpsons is as recognizable as any other character in the series. Located at the fictional address of 742 Evergreen Terrace, the two-story detached house has served as a backdrop for many of the TV family's adventures and shenanigans. Now, HouseholdQuotes, a UK-based company that helps homeowners and tenants get good rates in home improvement purveyors, has found inspiration in the Simpsons' residence to give us a British architecture history lesson. In a series of eight illustrations, they have reimagined how the house would look in different construction styles.

The first, and likely most distinctively British, is the Tudor style, which prevailed from 1485–1560. “The Homers of the time would enjoy ‘half-timbered’ houses: sturdy wooden frames panelled with wattle and daub,” explains HouseholdQuotes. Up next is the Georgian style, which dates back to the 18th century, featuring decorative stone quoins along the corner edges, as a way to make a brick house more posh, along with other Ancient Greek-inspired details. For the elegant Georgian style, the designers celebrate the multiple influences of this early-20th century design. However, the house looks unrecognizable when given the sleek art deco treatment.

After that, the homes begin to look like the constructions one may bump into the British suburbs today. The 1930s semi-detached home would have the neighboring Flanders family way too close for Homer's comfort, as they would literally share a roof with them; while the 1970s terrace living would have them living in much tighter quarters inspired by space-age convenience.

Naturally, the design that looks the most like the 742 Evergreen Terrace we know and love is the 1990s New Builds style, which calls back to the traditional look of British housing while evoking an old village feel. “This generic approach neatly transposes the Simpsons ‘average American’ aesthetic to the British Isles,” writes HouseholdQuotes. Last but not least is a polished modern minimalist home that would put the Simpsons house at the forefront of architecture trends—although they would probably feel unhappy there, just like they did at the fancy residence where they lived in when Homer worked for Hank Scorpio.

Although British architecture and The Simpsons sound like mismatched topics, the company explains that Homer and co. are famous and beloved in the UK. “One-third of viewers reckon the inhabitants of 742 Evergreen Terrace to be their ‘favourite TV family,'” writes HouseholdQuotes. “So, what would the Simpsons’ home look like if they were to relocate to the UK? Maybe not so grey at all.”

HouseholdQuotes, a UK-based company, has reimagined how the iconic The Simpsons house would look in different British architecture styles.

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Georgian

From the old Tudor style to the sleek art deco and post-war terrace living, this is a British architecture history lesson through one of the most famous residences in pop culture.

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Edwardian

“So, what would the Simpsons’ home look like if they were to relocate to the UK? Maybe not so grey at all”.

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Art Deco

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

1930s Semi-Detached

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

1970s Terrace House

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

1990s New Builds

Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine the Simpsons' House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles

Modern Minimalist

HouseholdQuotes: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HouseholdQuotes.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Regina Sienra
